IIT Hyderabad to Provide 150 Summer Internships to Engineering Students, Check Details Here

IIT Hyderabad SURE Internship Scheme: As per the recent updates, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad will provide 150 internships to non-IITH B.Tech students this year under its SURE (Summer Undergraduate Research Exposure) scheme. However, students who are wishing to apply for the IITH SURE scheme can register through the official website to complete the application process.

As per the recent updates, students who are appearing for the IITH's SURE scheme can apply in any of the 18 departments of IIT Hyderabad. Candidates can click on the direct link given below to complete the application process for the IITH Summer Undergraduate Research Exposure (SURE) scheme.

IITH SURE Internship Scheme Applications - Direct Link (Click Here)

IITH SURE Internship Scheme Important Dates

According to the information available, candidates appearing for the IIT Hyderabad SURE scheme can check the important dates related to the summer internship scheme given in the table below.

Events Dates IIT Hyderabad SURE Internship Registrations Open February 3, 2023 Last date to apply for SURE Internship Scheme February 22, 2023 SURE Internship Duration May 15, 2023, to July 14, 2023

Who is Eligible for IITH SURE Internship 2023?

As per the information available on the official website, candidates who are in 2nd and 3rd year of their graduation in the programmes like B.Tech, B.Des and students who are in their first year of M.Sc and M.A. programmes are considered to be eligible for the IIT Hyderabad's Summer Internship 2023.

How to fill out the IITH Summer Internship Application Form?

Step 1: Visit IITH’s official website- iith.ac.in

Step 2: Look for the link of the IITH Summer Internship (SURE) scheme available on the screen

Step 3: Go through all the information available on the screen and click on apply

Step 4: Fill out the IITH SURE internship application form

Step 5: Upload all the valid documents as asked

Step 6: Go through the application form and then submit

IITH SURE Internship 2023

As per the recent updates, IIT Hyderabad will provide a two-month internship to non-IIT Hyderabad B.Tech students for the upcoming academic year. However, the selection of the students for the Summer Undergraduate Research Exposure (SURE) scheme will be done department-wise as per the individuals' credentials and research preferences in the respective field. Moreover, the selected candidates will get a fellowship amount of Rs 15,000 for two months.

