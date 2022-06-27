AHSEC HS 12th Result 2022 (Shortly): Get List of Websites to Check Assam Board Class 12 Result Direct Link Here

AHSEC HS 12th Result 2022, Assam Board Class 12 Result Link: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare the Assam class 12th result 2022 today on 27th June 2022. Once released, the HS result 2022 Assam will be available on the official websites - resultsassam.nic.in, ahsec.assam.gov.in, assamresult.in and examresults.net. Some alternative websites to check AHSEC HS result are - assam12.jagranjosh.com, results.jagranjosh.com. Further, they need to use their login credentials - roll number and other required details to download the and check AHSEC HS 12th marksheet.

The date and time for the declaration of the Assam 12th Results 2022 was made by Assam CM Himanta Biswa on his official twitter account. The tweet stated that "Results of the Assam Higher Secondary (HS) final examinations will be declared on June 27 (Monday) at 9 am. My best wishes to all the students who had appeared in the examinations."

Check Assam HS Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Shortly)

Where To Check AHSEC HS 12th Result 2022?

This year, around 2.3 lakh students appeared for the Assam 12th board exams. After the announcement of results, students will be able to check it at the official websites provided below. Apart from that, students can also check their AHSEC HS result on this page. Check below the list of websites, where students can check Assam Board Class 12 Result Link -

ahsec.assam.gov.in

resultsassam.nic.in

assamresult.in

examresults.net

assamresult.co.in

assam12.jagranjosh.com

results.jagranjosh.com

Get Latest updates on Assam HS result 2022 here

How To Check AHSEC HS 12th Result 2022 via SMS?

There might be the possibility that the authorities will provide the provision to check 12th result of Assam via SMS. Students who cannot check their Assam HS result 2022 online can avail SMS facility for the same. They can access their Assam AHSEC results 2022 via SMS by following the steps given below:

Open the SMS application on the mobile phone.

Type ASSAM12<roll number>.

Send the SMS to 56263.

The Assam Higher Secondary result 2022 will be sent on the same number.

Also Read: Assam 12th Result 2022 (Today): Know When, Where and How to check AHSEC HS Results 2022

How To Check AHSEC HS 12th Result via Upolobdha?

As per the notification released by the board, the Assam class 12th results 2022 will also be available on the mobile app. Students can check their Assam HS 12th result 2022 via the Mobile App - ‘Upolobdha’. It can be downloaded from Google Playstore. Students can access their Assam higher secondary result 2022 through the Upolobdha application by following the steps given below:

Go to Google Play store app on android mobile.



Search for the ‘Upolobdha’ app and download the same.



Open the app and enter the required credentials.



Click on ‘Get Result’ and AHSEC 12th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Also Read: Assam HS Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: AHSEC Class 12th Result Today 9AM at resultsassam.nic.in

