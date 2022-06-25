Assam HS Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: AHSEC 12th Results to be Declared on 27th June at resultsassam.nic.in

Assam HS Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: Putting an end to the long wait, Assam 12th Class Result 2022 date has been announced. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has confirmed that the AHSEC HS Result 2022 for Class 12 students will be declared on 27th June 2022 - Monday. Along with confirming the date for Assam Class 12 Results 2022, the board has also notified that the AHSEC - Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will declare the Assam 12th Results 2022 at 9 AM in the morning in a press meet to be held in Guwahati. Following the press meet, the AHSEC HS Results 2022 will be published online and made available to the students through official websites - ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultsassam.nic.in. Alternatively, candidates can also check Assam Class 12 Results 2022 easily through the direct link placed below as well:

Results of the Assam Higher Secondary (HS) final examinations will be declared on June 27 (Monday) at 9 am. My best wishes to all the students who had appeared in the examinations — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 25, 2022

2.3 Lakh Students to Receive AHSEC Results 2022

Following the confirmation of AHSEC HS Result 2022 declaration date, nearly 2.3 lakh students from the state of Assam have taken a sigh of relief. All these students will be receiving Assam HS Result 2022 for Class 12 students soon i.e., on Monday at 9 AM in the morning. The announcement of Assam 12th Results 2022 comes following a long wait since the completion of the examination. Local media reports have hinted that the Assam Class 12 Results 2022 have been delayed this year due to the severe flood situation in the state. However, now with the evaluation work completed and processing of marks also over, AHSEC is all ready to declare the Assam Class 12 Results 2022 on Monday.

Where to check Assam HS Results 2022?

To ensure that students are able to check their Higher Secondary Results for Class 12 Board Exams, the AHSEC will declare the Assam 12th Result 2022 online on the official website. The AHSEC will be publishing the Assam HS Result 2022 in the form of a digital scorecard which will be made available to the students online via the official websites - ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultsassam.nic.in. In order to avoid any last-minute problems, students are advised to keep their AHSEC Class 12 Result 2022 Admit Cards ready as they will have to input their exam roll number and other details on the portal to access the AHSEC 12th Class Results.

