Assam HS 12th Result 2022 (Link Active) Live: AHSEC Class 12 Result have been Declared at ahsec.assam.gov.in

27 Jun 09:55 AM How to check Assam 12th Result on Mobile App Apart from the Assam 12th Results 2022 being available on the official website, students will also be able to check the results through the designated mobile application. As mentioned in the official notification, Assam 12th Results are available on 'Upolobdha' Mobile app available for download at Google playstore.

27 Jun 09:35 AM Assam HS Results 2022: Key Heighligts Assam Higher Secondary Educcation Council has announced the AHSEC 12th Results 2022 on the official website. Students can check here the key aspects of the performance of the students in the 12th exams. Assam HS Result 2022 - Key Statistical Highlights Stream Appeared Passed Pass Percentage Arts 156107 130324 83.48% Commerce 15199 13264 87.27% Science 33534 30915 92.19%

27 Jun 09:32 AM Has the Assam HS Results 2022 been Declared? Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has announced the AHSEC Class 12 Results 2022 on the official website today. As per the information provided, the board has also issued the toppers list and statistics of the performance of the students in the 12th Assam Board examunations.

27 Jun 09:29 AM Assam 12th Results 2022: Science Stream Toppers Assam class 12 Science stream recorded the highest pass percentage this year with an overall pass percentage of 92.19%. This year close to 33534 students appeared from which 30915 students qualified. Check list of toppers below. AHSEC 12th Toppers List (Science Stream) Rank Name Marks Rank 1 Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita (Darrang) 491 Rank 2 Alangkrita Gautam Baruah (Dibrugarh) 488 Rank 3 Surajit Sutradhar (Nagaon) 486

27 Jun 09:25 AM AHSEC 12th Results 2022: Commerce stream Toppers The overall pass percentage for the commere stream is 87.26%. Students can check below the list of students who have secured the top ranks in the AHSEC Commerce streams. AHSEC 12th Toppers List (Commerce Stream) Rank Name Marks Rank 1 Sagar Agarwal (Cachar) 482 Rank 2 Manosh Jyoti Borthakur (Jorhat) 476 Rank 3 Nikhil Gupta (Tinsukia) 474

27 Jun 09:21 AM Assam HS Results 2022: Arts Stream Toppers Assam Board class 12 Results 2022 have officially been announced by the board officials. Along with the stream wise results, officials have also released the list of students who have secured the top marks in each stream. Check below the Arts stream Toppers for Assam 12th Exams 2022. AHSEC 12th Toppers List (Arts Stream) Rank Name Marks Rank 1 Sadhana Devi (Kamrup) 487 Rank 1 Cherry Gohain (Tinsukia) 487 Rank 2 Bidisha Misra (Nalbari) 486 Rank 3 Sudipta Debnath (Hojai) 483 Rank 3 Niloy Kurmi (Nagaon) 483

27 Jun 09:17 AM Assam Class 12 Results 2022: Toppers List Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has announced the AHSEC 12th Science Arts and Commerce stream results 2022 on the official website. Along with the results the board has also announced the list of students who have topped the Class 12 Assam Board exams. Check the list of toppers provided here. Stream Name Marks Arts Sadhana Devi 487 Arts Cherry Gohain 487 Science Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita 491 Commerce Sagar Agarwal 482

27 Jun 09:14 AM Assam 12th Results: Overall Analysis According to details provided, close to 156107 students appeared for the Assam 12th Arts stream out of which 130324 students qualified the exams with an overall pass percentage of 83.48%. For the Science stream, a total of 33534 students appeared frm which 30915 students qualified with a pass percentage of 92.19%. In the Commerce stream 15199 students appearee for the exams from which 13264 students qualified with a pass percentage of 87.27%.

27 Jun 09:11 AM Assam 12th Results 2022: Arts stream data Assam AHSEC 12th Results 2022 has been announced by the officials on the official website. Students can check below the data of the performance of the students in the class 12 Arts stream.

27 Jun 09:07 AM Assam HS result 2022 out: Check overall pass percentage Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has announced the AHSEC 12th Results 2022 for the various streams on the official website. The board has also provided the pass percentage and performance of the students in the various streams. Check the stream wise details here. Arts - 83.48%

Commerce- 87.26%

Science- 92.19%

27 Jun 09:04 AM Assam !2th Results 2022 Declared Assam Board Class 12 Results 2022 has officially been declared by the board. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check the Assam 12th Results 2022 through the link available on the official website or through the direct link provided here. Assam 12th Result 2022 - Direct Link

27 Jun 08:40 AM Assam 12th Scorecard Details Assam 12th Scorecard will be available for download through the link provided on the official website. The AHSEC Class 12 Scorecard for the Science, Commerce and Arts stream students will be available at the same time today. The AHSEC 12th Scorecard card will include details such as the name and roll number of the students, name of the examination, marks secured, stream details, qualifying status of the students

27 Jun 08:30 AM AHSEC Class 12 Results 2022: Login Credentials Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will be announcing the results on the official website today. To check the AHSEC class 12 Results 2022 students are required to login using the Roll Number and Captcha in the result link. Candidates can refer to the window provided below. Also Read: Know Where When and How to check Assam 12th Results 2022

27 Jun 08:20 AM How to check AHSEC HS Results 2022 through official link AHSEC Class 12 Results 2022 is scheduled to be announced by the officials on the website of the board today. Students can visit the official website by 9 AM today to check the AHSEC HS Results 2022. Candidates can refer to the steps provided here to check the Assam 12th Results 2022. Step 1: Visit the AHSEC official website or click on the link provided here Step 2: Click on the Assam class 12 Result link provided on the homepage Step 3: Enter the Assam 12th Registration/Roll Number in the result link Step 4: The Assam class 12 results 2022 will be displayed Step 5: Download the Assam class 12 Results 2022 for further reference



27 Jun 08:01 AM Where to check AHSEC 12th Results 2022 Assam HS Results 2022 will be announced on the official website by 9 AM today. Students can check their results through the link provided on the website. For reference students can also visit the list of websites provided below to check their class 12 Results. ahsec.assam.gov.in

resultsassam.nic.in

assamresult.in

examresults.net

assamresult.co.in

27 Jun 07:40 AM Can online copy of marksheets be used for admissions Candidates can download a copy of the Assam 12th Marksheets through the link available on the official website today. Students who have qualified fo further admissions can apply for the same using the online copy of the marksheets. The original marksheets of the students will be issued by the board within a few days.

27 Jun 07:20 AM Assam 12th Results 2022: Applications for Scrutiny According to the official notification issued, the board will begin the applications for scrutiny of class 12 answer sheets shortly after the results are announced. Students who want to get their answer sheets rechedked for any mistakes can visit the official website from July 9 to 25, 2022.

27 Jun 06:44 AM Will the board issue the original marksheets? Shortly after the Assam 12th Results 2022 are announced, the board will issue the original marksheets streamwise to the students. The board will provide the marksheets in the respective schools from where the students can collect the mark sheets for further admission procedures.



27 Jun 06:33 AM How to Check Assam HS Result 2022? Video Guide in Assamese

27 Jun 06:16 AM Will the AHSEC Results 2022 be available on Mobile App? Along with the AHSEC Class 12 results being available on the official website, the board will also be making the results available on the Mobile App ‘Upolobha’. Students will be required to login with the necessary credentials to check their Assam HS Results 2022.



27 Jun 05:58 AM When and Where to check the Assam 12th Results 2022 Assam Board class 12 HS Results 2022 will be announced on the official website today. As per the details provided on the official website, the AHSEC Class 12 Results 2022 will be announced by the officials by 9 AM on the official website - ahsec.assam.gov.in.



26 Jun 08:56 PM What After Assam 12th Results? For those students who were unable to secure the required marks, the board will be conducting the compartmental exams. The applications for the compartment exams will be released online shortly after the Assam 12th Results are announced.

26 Jun 08:26 PM Assam 12th Results 2022 Login Credentials AHSEC HS Results 2022 will be announced on the official website of the board tomorrow. Students when checking the AHSEC 12th results 2022 online are required to login using the credentials provided. To login students need to enter the Assam 12th Registration/ Roll number in the result link.

26 Jun 07:46 PM Assam 12th Results 2022 Minimum Marks and Pass Percentage As mentioned, students who have appeared for the Assam Board 12th examinations 2022 are required to secure the minimum marks in order to be considered as qualified in the examinations. As per the marking scheme followed by the board, students are required to appear for a total of 5 subjects out of which 4 are compulsory and 1 is elective. Students are required to secure an aggregate of 30% in the class 12 exams both individually and overall.



26 Jun 07:06 PM How to check AHSEC 12th Results 2022 The Assam Board of Higher Secondary Education will be announcing the AHSEC 12th Results 2022 on the official website on June 27, 2022. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the AHSEC 12th Results 2022. Step 1: Visit the AHSEC official website or click on the link provided here Step 2: Click on the Assam class 12 Result link provided on the homepage Step 3: Enter the Assam 12th Registration/Roll Number in the result link Step 4: The Assam class 12 results 2022 will be displayed Step 5: Download the Assam class 12 Results 2022 for further reference



26 Jun 06:36 PM Assam class 10 Results Declared The Assam Class 10 Results 2022 were announced by the official on June 7, 2022. According to the details provided, a total of 56.49% students passed in the Assam HSLC Class 10th exam 2022. Considering the male and female ration, the pass percentage of male students was 58.80 per cent, while female students was 54.49 per cent. The toppers for Assam 10th Exams 2022 were Raktotpal Saikia with 597 marks, and Bhuyashi Medhi in second place with 596 marks.

26 Jun 06:06 PM Assam 12th Results 2022: Previous Year Pass Percentage Assam 12th Results for 2022 will be declared on June 27, 2022. As per the performance of the students in 2021, the pass percentage in HS Science was 99.06%, Arts stream was 98.93%, and Commerce stream was 99.57 %.

26 Jun 05:46 PM What to check on Assam 12th Marksheet Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will be announcing the class 12 results 2022 on the official website tomorrow. When checking the class 12 AHSEC Results 2022, students are required to check through all the details mentioned on the marksheet including the candidate details, subjects and marks, minimum marks required and the qulifying status of the students.

26 Jun 05:16 PM Assam CM Himanta Biswa announces result dates The date and time for the declaration of the Assam 12th Results 2022 was made by Assam CM Himanta Biswa on his official twitter account. Results of the Assam Higher Secondary (HS) final examinations will be declared on June 27 (Monday) at 9 am. My best wishes to all the students who had appeared in the examinations — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 25, 2022

26 Jun 04:46 PM Rechecking Application dates Candidates who have doubts in their answer sheets can get the same rechecked after the results are announced. According to the information provided on the official website, the applications for re-checking of answer scripts will be available on the official website ahsec.assam.gov.in. The applications will be available from July 9, 2022 to July 25, 2022.



26 Jun 04:26 PM Assam 12th Results 2022 to be available on Mobile App As per the notification issued by Assam Board officials, the AHSEC 12th Results 2022 will also be available on a Mobile Application. Candidates can check their class 12 Assam Board Results 2022 via the Mobile App - ‘Upolobdha’ available for download on Google Playstore.

26 Jun 03:56 PM When to check Assam 12th Results 2022 Assam Board class 12 results 2022 will be announced on the official website of the board today. As per the tweet by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Assam 12th Results 2022 will be announced at 9 AM tomorrow.



26 Jun 03:26 PM How to check Assam 12th Results 2022 via Jagran Josh Assam class 12 Results 2022 will be announced on the official websote tomorrow. Along with the list of websites provided by the board, students can also check their AHSEC 12th Results through the link provided at Jagran Josh. Check the steps provided below. Step 1: Visit the official website of Jagran Josh Step 2: Click on Results 2022 Step 3: Select the board and class from the drop down box Step 4: Enter the Assam 12th Roll Number Step 5: Download the Assam 12th Results 2022 for further reference



26 Jun 03:24 PM List of Websites to check Assam 12th Results 2022 AHSEC 12th Results 2022 will be announced on the official website tomorrow. Students will be able to check their 12th Science, Arts and Commerce strean results through the list of websites provided here. ahsec.assam.gov.in

resultsassam.nic.in

assamresult.in

examresults.net

assamresult.co.in Alternative links assam12.jagranjosh.com

results.jagranjosh.com

