Assam HS 12th Result 2022 (Link Active) Live: AHSEC Class 12 Result have been Declared at ahsec.assam.gov.in

Assam HS 12th Result 2022: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has finally announced the AHSEC Class 12 Results 2022. Assam Board 12th Results 2022 are available on the official website - ahsec.assam.gov.in. Along with the link available on the official website, students will also be able to check their Assam 12th Results through the Mobile Applications. The 'Upolobhda' Mobile App is available on Google playstore. Candidates unable to check their results through the official link can also check their results through the mobile app by logging in using the registration details.
To Login students are required to visit the official website and enter the Assam 12th Roll Cose and Number in the result link provided. Students are advised to keep the downloaded copy of their marksheet for firther reference.
Direct Link to check AHSEC 12th Results 2022 (Available Now)
27 Jun 09:55 AMHow to check Assam 12th Result on Mobile App
Apart from the Assam 12th Results 2022 being available on the official website, students will also be able to check the results through the designated mobile application. As mentioned in the official notification, Assam 12th Results are available on 'Upolobdha' Mobile app available for download at Google playstore.
27 Jun 09:35 AMAssam HS Results 2022: Key Heighligts
Assam Higher Secondary Educcation Council has announced the AHSEC 12th Results 2022 on the official website. Students can check here the key aspects of the performance of the students in the 12th exams.
|
Assam HS Result 2022 - Key Statistical Highlights
|
Stream
|
Appeared
|
Passed
|
Pass Percentage
|
Arts
|
156107
|
130324
|
83.48%
|
Commerce
|
15199
|
13264
|
87.27%
|
Science
|
33534
|
30915
|
92.19%
27 Jun 09:32 AMHas the Assam HS Results 2022 been Declared?
Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has announced the AHSEC Class 12 Results 2022 on the official website today. As per the information provided, the board has also issued the toppers list and statistics of the performance of the students in the 12th Assam Board examunations.
27 Jun 09:29 AMAssam 12th Results 2022: Science Stream Toppers
Assam class 12 Science stream recorded the highest pass percentage this year with an overall pass percentage of 92.19%. This year close to 33534 students appeared from which 30915 students qualified. Check list of toppers below.
|
AHSEC 12th Toppers List (Science Stream)
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Marks
|
Rank 1
|
Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita (Darrang)
|
491
|
Rank 2
|
Alangkrita Gautam Baruah (Dibrugarh)
|
488
|
Rank 3
|
Surajit Sutradhar (Nagaon)
|
486
27 Jun 09:25 AMAHSEC 12th Results 2022: Commerce stream Toppers
The overall pass percentage for the commere stream is 87.26%. Students can check below the list of students who have secured the top ranks in the AHSEC Commerce streams.
|
AHSEC 12th Toppers List (Commerce Stream)
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Marks
|
Rank 1
|
Sagar Agarwal (Cachar)
|
482
|
Rank 2
|
Manosh Jyoti Borthakur (Jorhat)
|
476
|
Rank 3
|
Nikhil Gupta (Tinsukia)
|
474
27 Jun 09:21 AMAssam HS Results 2022: Arts Stream Toppers
Assam Board class 12 Results 2022 have officially been announced by the board officials. Along with the stream wise results, officials have also released the list of students who have secured the top marks in each stream. Check below the Arts stream Toppers for Assam 12th Exams 2022.
|
AHSEC 12th Toppers List (Arts Stream)
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Marks
|
Rank 1
|
Sadhana Devi (Kamrup)
|
487
|
Rank 1
|
Cherry Gohain (Tinsukia)
|
487
|
Rank 2
|
Bidisha Misra (Nalbari)
|
486
|
Rank 3
|
Sudipta Debnath (Hojai)
|
483
|
Rank 3
|
Niloy Kurmi (Nagaon)
|
483
27 Jun 09:17 AMAssam Class 12 Results 2022: Toppers List
Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has announced the AHSEC 12th Science Arts and Commerce stream results 2022 on the official website. Along with the results the board has also announced the list of students who have topped the Class 12 Assam Board exams. Check the list of toppers provided here.
|
Stream
|
Name
|
Marks
|
Arts
|
Sadhana Devi
|
487
|
Arts
|
Cherry Gohain
|
487
|
Science
|
Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita
|
491
|
Commerce
|
Sagar Agarwal
|
482
27 Jun 09:14 AMAssam 12th Results: Overall Analysis
According to details provided, close to 156107 students appeared for the Assam 12th Arts stream out of which 130324 students qualified the exams with an overall pass percentage of 83.48%. For the Science stream, a total of 33534 students appeared frm which 30915 students qualified with a pass percentage of 92.19%. In the Commerce stream 15199 students appearee for the exams from which 13264 students qualified with a pass percentage of 87.27%.
27 Jun 09:11 AMAssam 12th Results 2022: Arts stream data
Assam AHSEC 12th Results 2022 has been announced by the officials on the official website. Students can check below the data of the performance of the students in the class 12 Arts stream.
27 Jun 09:07 AMAssam HS result 2022 out: Check overall pass percentage
Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has announced the AHSEC 12th Results 2022 for the various streams on the official website. The board has also provided the pass percentage and performance of the students in the various streams. Check the stream wise details here.
27 Jun 09:04 AMAssam !2th Results 2022 Declared
Assam Board Class 12 Results 2022 has officially been declared by the board. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check the Assam 12th Results 2022 through the link available on the official website or through the direct link provided here.
27 Jun 08:40 AMAssam 12th Scorecard Details
Assam 12th Scorecard will be available for download through the link provided on the official website. The AHSEC Class 12 Scorecard for the Science, Commerce and Arts stream students will be available at the same time today. The AHSEC 12th Scorecard card will include details such as the name and roll number of the students, name of the examination, marks secured, stream details, qualifying status of the students
27 Jun 08:30 AMAHSEC Class 12 Results 2022: Login Credentials
Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will be announcing the results on the official website today. To check the AHSEC class 12 Results 2022 students are required to login using the Roll Number and Captcha in the result link. Candidates can refer to the window provided below.
27 Jun 08:20 AMHow to check AHSEC HS Results 2022 through official link
AHSEC Class 12 Results 2022 is scheduled to be announced by the officials on the website of the board today. Students can visit the official website by 9 AM today to check the AHSEC HS Results 2022. Candidates can refer to the steps provided here to check the Assam 12th Results 2022.
Step 1: Visit the AHSEC official website or click on the link provided here
Step 2: Click on the Assam class 12 Result link provided on the homepage
Step 3: Enter the Assam 12th Registration/Roll Number in the result link
Step 4: The Assam class 12 results 2022 will be displayed
Step 5: Download the Assam class 12 Results 2022 for further reference
27 Jun 08:01 AMWhere to check AHSEC 12th Results 2022
ahsec.assam.gov.in
resultsassam.nic.in
assamresult.in
examresults.net
assamresult.co.in
27 Jun 07:40 AMCan online copy of marksheets be used for admissions
Candidates can download a copy of the Assam 12th Marksheets through the link available on the official website today. Students who have qualified fo further admissions can apply for the same using the online copy of the marksheets. The original marksheets of the students will be issued by the board within a few days.
27 Jun 07:20 AMAssam 12th Results 2022: Applications for Scrutiny
According to the official notification issued, the board will begin the applications for scrutiny of class 12 answer sheets shortly after the results are announced. Students who want to get their answer sheets rechedked for any mistakes can visit the official website from July 9 to 25, 2022.
27 Jun 06:44 AMWill the board issue the original marksheets?
Shortly after the Assam 12th Results 2022 are announced, the board will issue the original marksheets streamwise to the students. The board will provide the marksheets in the respective schools from where the students can collect the mark sheets for further admission procedures.
27 Jun 06:33 AMHow to Check Assam HS Result 2022? Video Guide in Assamese
27 Jun 06:16 AMWill the AHSEC Results 2022 be available on Mobile App?
Along with the AHSEC Class 12 results being available on the official website, the board will also be making the results available on the Mobile App ‘Upolobha’. Students will be required to login with the necessary credentials to check their Assam HS Results 2022.
27 Jun 05:58 AMWhen and Where to check the Assam 12th Results 2022
Assam Board class 12 HS Results 2022 will be announced on the official website today. As per the details provided on the official website, the AHSEC Class 12 Results 2022 will be announced by the officials by 9 AM on the official website - ahsec.assam.gov.in.
26 Jun 08:56 PMWhat After Assam 12th Results?
For those students who were unable to secure the required marks, the board will be conducting the compartmental exams. The applications for the compartment exams will be released online shortly after the Assam 12th Results are announced.
26 Jun 08:26 PMAssam 12th Results 2022 Login Credentials
AHSEC HS Results 2022 will be announced on the official website of the board tomorrow. Students when checking the AHSEC 12th results 2022 online are required to login using the credentials provided. To login students need to enter the Assam 12th Registration/ Roll number in the result link.
26 Jun 07:46 PMAssam 12th Results 2022 Minimum Marks and Pass Percentage
As mentioned, students who have appeared for the Assam Board 12th examinations 2022 are required to secure the minimum marks in order to be considered as qualified in the examinations. As per the marking scheme followed by the board, students are required to appear for a total of 5 subjects out of which 4 are compulsory and 1 is elective. Students are required to secure an aggregate of 30% in the class 12 exams both individually and overall.
26 Jun 07:06 PMHow to check AHSEC 12th Results 2022
The Assam Board of Higher Secondary Education will be announcing the AHSEC 12th Results 2022 on the official website on June 27, 2022. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the AHSEC 12th Results 2022.
Step 1: Visit the AHSEC official website or click on the link provided here
Step 2: Click on the Assam class 12 Result link provided on the homepage
Step 3: Enter the Assam 12th Registration/Roll Number in the result link
Step 4: The Assam class 12 results 2022 will be displayed
Step 5: Download the Assam class 12 Results 2022 for further reference
26 Jun 06:36 PMAssam class 10 Results Declared
The Assam Class 10 Results 2022 were announced by the official on June 7, 2022. According to the details provided, a total of 56.49% students passed in the Assam HSLC Class 10th exam 2022. Considering the male and female ration, the pass percentage of male students was 58.80 per cent, while female students was 54.49 per cent. The toppers for Assam 10th Exams 2022 were Raktotpal Saikia with 597 marks, and Bhuyashi Medhi in second place with 596 marks.
26 Jun 06:06 PMAssam 12th Results 2022: Previous Year Pass Percentage
Assam 12th Results for 2022 will be declared on June 27, 2022. As per the performance of the students in 2021, the pass percentage in HS Science was 99.06%, Arts stream was 98.93%, and Commerce stream was 99.57 %.
26 Jun 05:46 PMWhat to check on Assam 12th Marksheet
Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will be announcing the class 12 results 2022 on the official website tomorrow. When checking the class 12 AHSEC Results 2022, students are required to check through all the details mentioned on the marksheet including the candidate details, subjects and marks, minimum marks required and the qulifying status of the students.
26 Jun 05:16 PMAssam CM Himanta Biswa announces result dates
The date and time for the declaration of the Assam 12th Results 2022 was made by Assam CM Himanta Biswa on his official twitter account.
Results of the Assam Higher Secondary (HS) final examinations will be declared on June 27 (Monday) at 9 am. My best wishes to all the students who had appeared in the examinations— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 25, 2022
26 Jun 04:46 PMRechecking Application dates
Candidates who have doubts in their answer sheets can get the same rechecked after the results are announced. According to the information provided on the official website, the applications for re-checking of answer scripts will be available on the official website ahsec.assam.gov.in. The applications will be available from July 9, 2022 to July 25, 2022.
26 Jun 04:26 PMAssam 12th Results 2022 to be available on Mobile App
As per the notification issued by Assam Board officials, the AHSEC 12th Results 2022 will also be available on a Mobile Application. Candidates can check their class 12 Assam Board Results 2022 via the Mobile App - ‘Upolobdha’ available for download on Google Playstore.
26 Jun 03:56 PMWhen to check Assam 12th Results 2022
26 Jun 03:26 PMHow to check Assam 12th Results 2022 via Jagran Josh
Step 2: Click on Results 2022
Step 3: Select the board and class from the drop down box
Step 4: Enter the Assam 12th Roll Number
Step 5: Download the Assam 12th Results 2022 for further reference
26 Jun 03:24 PMList of Websites to check Assam 12th Results 2022
AHSEC 12th Results 2022 will be announced on the official website tomorrow. Students will be able to check their 12th Science, Arts and Commerce strean results through the list of websites provided here.
Alternative links
26 Jun 03:22 PMAssam 12th Results 2022 official notification
Assam Higher Secondary Education Council announced the date and time for the declaration of the Assam HS Results 2022 on June 25, 2022. According to information provided on the official notification, Assam 12th results 2022 will be announced on June 27, 2022, Monday at 9 AM.