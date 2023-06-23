AIAPGET 2023 Registration Closes Tomorrow, Check Application Fee Here

AIAPGET 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for its All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) tomorrow, June 24, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who are wishing to apply for the entrance test to get admission into various postgraduate courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy and are yet to register can fill out the application form through the official website - aiapget.nta.nic.in
As per the official schedule, candidates can submit their applications by June 24, 2023, till 11.50 pm. The AIAPGET exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 31, 2023. Candidates are advised to register themselves before the deadline as no further extensions will be provided by the authorities. They can also click on the direct link provided below to complete the registrations.
AIAPGET Registrations 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)
AIAPGET 2023 Application Fee
In order to register, candidates need to submit the prescribed amount of application fee mentioned below:
|
Category
|
Fee
|
General (UR)/ OBC-(NCL)
|
Rs 2,700
|
General-EWS
|
Rs 2,450
|
SC/ST/PwD
|
Rs 1,800
|
Third gender
|
Rs 1,800
How to fill out the AIAPGET application form 2023?
Candidates can follow the steps that are given below to know how to fill out the AIAPGET application form in online mode.
- Step 1: Go to the official website of AIAPGET- aiapget.nta.nic.in
- Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for AIAPGET available on the homepage under the candidate's activity
- Step 3: The application form will be displayed in the new window
- Step 4: Register using the required details as asked
- Step 5: Login with the newly generated details and then enter personal details
- Step 6: Upload the images in the specific format and make the payment of the application fees
- Step 7: Submit the details and print a hard copy of the application confirmation page for future use
