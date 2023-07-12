AIBE 17 Result 2023: BCI Declares AIBE Re-checking Result; Know How to Access Here

AIBE 17 Result 2023: The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVII revised result has been declared. Candidates who applied for AIBE 17 rechecking can check out their results on their personal email IDs. It must be noted that BCI has not released the revised result on the official website: allindiabarexamination.com.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) started the second phase of AIBE 17 OMR rechecking on June 5, 2023. Those who were not satisfied with the results applied for re-assessment. Now, the authorities have released the AIBE rechecking result 2023.

Details Mentioned on AIBE Rechecking Result 2023

Candidates can check out the details that will be mentioned on the AIBE 17 result 2023 below:

Candidate Name

Parents’ Name

Roll Number

Registration Number

Enrollment Number

Result Status

AIBE 17 Result 2023 Announced

The Bar Council of India (BCI) declared the result of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVII (17) 2023. The result was announced on April 29, 2023, and candidates can download their scorecards online from the BCI website. The result includes the marks secured by the candidates, their qualifying status, and other details. The Certificate of Practice (CoP) will be sent to the candidates by speed post.

AIBE 17 Result 2023 Cancelled for Rajkot Centres

However, the result of the AIBE 2023 has been cancelled for all those candidates who have appeared from the centres in Rajkot. These candidates will have to appear for the next exam, i.e. AIBE 18, without having to pay any exam fee. The cancellation of the AIBE 17 result for the Rajkot centres was due to large numbers of reported unfair activities.

Also Read: NATA 2023 Answer Key Released for Test 3; Get Direct Link Here