AIBE 17 Result Date 2023 Soon, Check Cutoff, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

AIBE 17 Result Date 2023: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will release the All India Bar Examination (AIBE XVII) result date soon. As per media reports, AIBE 17 result 2023 is expected to be released by end of April 2023. However, an official confirmation is still awaited. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their AIBE 17 scorecard on the official website - allindiabarexamination.com. They have to use their roll number and date of birth to download AIBE (XVII) 17 scorecard.

The AIBE 17 result will be announced after considering the objections raised in the AIBE answer key. As two questions have been removed, the AIBE result will be computed based on the remaining 98 questions only. Candidates who appeared for the examination can get Certificate of Practice (COP) once they have qualified for AIBE as per the minimum marks criteria.

How To Download AIBE 17 Result 2023?

BCI will not send AIBE 2023 results in any other mode. They have to check and download their AIBE XVII result online at the official website. Check below the steps to know how to download AIBE 17 scorecard:

Step 1: Go to the official website - allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on result link.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter roll number and date of birth in the login window.

Step 5: The qualifying status of AIBE 17 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and take a printout as well.

AIBE 17 Cutoff

The AIBE 17 cut-off marks have been dropped as 2 questions have been deleted and 2 answers have been changed. Candidates can check below the table to know the dropped cutoff marks:

Categories Minimum qualifying marks criteria AIBE 17 cutoff marks General/ OBC 40% of total marks 39.2 marks out of 98 marks SC/ ST/ PWD category 35% of total marks 34.3 marks out of 98 marks

