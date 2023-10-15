AIBE 18 Correction Window 2023 Closes Today, Know What To Edit Here

AIBE XVIII (18) Exam 2023: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will close the application correction process for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVIII exam today: October 15, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who have successfully filled out their application form and want to make the necessary corrections in their application can do it by visiting the official website - allindiabarexamination.com.

As per the schedule, the examination authority will issue the admit cards for the AIBE 18 exam between October 20 and 25, 2023. The AIBE exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on October 29, 2023. Candidates can click on the direct link provided below to make the corrections in their application form.

AIBE 18 Exam 2023 Application Correction Window - Direct Link (Click Here)

All India Bar Exam 18 Exam 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the schedule related to the AIBE 18 exam 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates Last date to make the corrections in the AIBE application form October 15, 2023 Period of online release of admit cards for candidates October 20 and 25, 2023 AIBE 18 exam date October 29, 2023

What can be edited in the AIBE 18 Exam 2023 application form?

Candidates who want to edit their AIBE 18 application form 2023 can check the below-given details that can be edited in the application form.

Candidate's name

Enrollment Number

Exam City

Test Centre Preferences

Date of Birth

How to edit the AIBE 18 application form 2023?

Candidates can follow the steps that are given below to edit their AIBE 18 application form 2023 in online mode.

Step 1: Go to the official website - allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: After this, click on the candidate's login link available on the homepage

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Fill out all the necessary details

Step 5: Edit the AIBE 18 application form as required

Step 6: Submit the details and download the application confirmation page for future use

