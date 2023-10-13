Karnataka PGCET Result 2023 Shortly; Check Previous Year Trends; Merit List Here

Karnataka PGCET Result 2023: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is going to announce the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) results anytime soon. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check out results on the official website: kea.kar.nic.in by entering the login credentials. Along with the results, the authorities will also publish the final answer keys.

Through the Karnataka PGCET 2023 rank, candidates will be selected for admission to MBA colleges in the state. KEA administered the entrance exam on September 23 and 24, 2023. The provisional answer key was made public on September 29, 2023.

Karnataka PGCET Result 2023: Check Previous Year Trends Here

Candidates can check out last year's result dates below:

Particulars Result Date Karnataka PGCET 2019 August 22, 2019 Karnataka PGCET 2020 November 7, 2020 Karnataka PGCET 2021 December 19, 2021 Karnataka PGCET 2022 December 29, 2022 Karnataka PGCET 2023 October, 2023 (expected)

How to Check Karnataka PGCET Result 2023?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to access:

Step 1: Visit the official website: kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link available in the announcements section

Step 3: Key in the PGCET number

Step 4: Karnataka PGCET results 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the result

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

Details Mentioned on Karnataka PGCET 2023 Scorecard

Check out the mandatory information below:

Candidate Name

Candidate type

Subjects

PGCET number

PGCET score

Rank

Karnataka PGCET Merit List 2023

The Karnataka PGCET merit lists are prepared by KEA for the MBA, MCA, and MTech programmes. According to the candidates' results, the PGCET merit list is compiled. KEA creates a unique merit list for each course. The candidate's performance on the qualifying exam is not taken into account while preparing the merit list. Candidates must achieve the required percentage on the qualifying exam for the Karnataka PGCET merit list preparation.

