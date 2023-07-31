AIBE 18 Exam Date 2023: BCI to Release AIBE 18 Notification in August, Exam Likely in December

AIBE 18 Exam Date 2023: The All India Bar Examination, AIBE XVIII date is going to be announced shortly. As per the media reports, the Bar Council of India, BCI is likely to begin the AIBE 18 registrations in August. Eligible candidates will be able to fill out the application form on the official website: allindiabarexamination.com.

BCI conducts the AIBE 18 exam 2023 twice a year. It is a certification exam that allows law graduates to practice law in India. Candidates who pass the exam, receive a Certificate of Practice (CoP) which allows them to practice as a lawyer in India.

The council will administer the exam across various exam centres in India. AIBE 18 Exam 2023 will be conducted in a pen and paper-based format. Candidates must hold a three or five-year law degree to be eligible for the exam. It must be noted that there is no age limit to appear in the exam.

What is AIBE 18 Exam Date 2023?

The Bar Council of India will announce the exam date along with the notification. AIBE 18 Notification is expected to be out in August. Going as per past trends, the exam will probably be held in November- December. However, the official notification on the AIBE 18 exam date 2023 is yet to be shared by the authorities.

AIBE XVIII Important Dates

Interested candidates can check out the important events below:

Particulars Dates Registration begins 1st week of August (expected) Registration Ends To be notified soon AIBE 18 Exam Date 2023 November- December (expected)

Candidates from Rajkot Can Retake AIBE 18 Exam Without Fee

BCI previously cancelled the results of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 2023 for all candidates who took the exam from Rajkot centres. The council said that the results were cancelled due to large numbers of reported unfair activities at these centres.

Candidates who were affected by the cancellation will be able to appear for the next AIBE exam, AIBE 18, without having to pay any exam fee.

