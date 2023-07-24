AIBE 18 Registrations 2023 Likely this Week; Check Eligibility Criteria, Application Requirements Here

AIBE 18 Registration 2023: The All India Bar Examination, AIBE XVIII registration is likely to start this week. The Bar Council of India (BCI) will release the AIBE 18 exam date 2023 soon. Once the registration form is out, eligible candidates can visit the official website: allindiabarexamination.com to apply.

In a previous notification, BCI stated that the result of the AIBE 2023 has been cancelled for all those candidates who have appeared in exams from Rajkot centres. These candidates can appear for the next exam, i.e. AIBE 18 exam, without having to pay any exam fee. The AIBE 17 result was cancelled for Rajkot centres due to large numbers of reported unfair activities.

AIBE 18 Registration 2023: Check Eligibility Criteria

Interested candidates must check out the eligibility requirements before filling out the AIBE 18 Registration 2023 form.

Candidates must possess a graduate degree in law (3-year LLB and 5-year LLB) from a university recognised by the BCI.

Law graduates must have a valid enrollment certificate. They are required to qualify for the exam within 2 years of enrollment at any of the state bar councils.

No age limit for taking the AIBE XVIII (18) exam.

AIBE XVIII Exam 2023: Check Mandatory Details to be Filled

AIBE 18 Registration 2023 form will comprise some important fields to be filled. Check below:

Personal details

State Bar Council Enrollment details

Academic qualification details

Preferred test medium from 22 vernacular languages

Preferred test cities for taking AIBE exam

BCI administers the AIBE exam across 50 cities around the country. Candidates can fill in their preferences for the exam centre. AIBE 18 exam will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions. The syllabus will be communicated soon through the official website.

