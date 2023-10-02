AIBE XVIII 2023 Registration Last Date Extended, Apply till October 9 at allindiabarexamination.com

AIBE XVIII 2023: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has extended the deadline to apply for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVIII. Candidates can register themselves at the official website: allindiabarexamination.com till October 9, 2023. However, the last date for payment has been extended to October 10. Earlier, the registration deadline was September 30, 2023.

The official notification reads, “Dear Candidate (s), It is hereby notified that online registration for AIBE- XVIII has been extended till 9th Oct 2023 and the last date for payment of online registration for AIBE-XVIII extended till 10th Oct 2023.”

AIBE 18 Dates 2023

Candidates can check the table to know the schedule of the All India Bar Examination XVIII:

Events Dates Last date to register for AIBE XVIII October 9, 2023 Last date for payment of fees October 10, 2023 AIBE 18 Admit Card October 20, 2023 AIBE XVIII Exam October 29, 2023

How to apply for AIBE XVIII 2023?

The online application process for the AIBE 18 exam began on August 16, 2023. Those interested can check below the steps to know how to apply for AIBE XVIII 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website: allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: On the homepage, find the AIBE 18 registration link

Step 3: On the new page, enter the required details and log in

Step 4: Fill out the AIBE 18 registration form by entering all the necessary details

Step 5: Upload the specified documents, and pay the examination fee via online mode

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout of it

To pass the AIBE exam, open and OBC category students will have to secure 45% marks while SC, ST and differently-abled students will have to secure 40% marks. The council has increased the pass percentage from 40% to 45% for the general category candidates and Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) and PwD candidates will have to score 40% to clear the exam. Earlier, the qualifying percentage for reserved categories was 35%.

