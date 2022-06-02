AICTE gives DU COL approval for MBA course in online mode for 2022-23 session

DU COL MBA Programme: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has provided Delhi University Campus of Open Learning the approval to start an MBA programme in the Open and Distance Learning Mode from the 2022-23 academic session. The university is now waiting for the approval from the Distance Education Bureau, University Grants Commission after which the MBA course will commence.

COL-DU Director PRofessor Payal Mago when speaking about the approval from the AICTE stated that the university has received approval from the AICTE for the MBA programme which will be launched from 2022-23 academic session in the Open and Distance Learning Mode. After receiving approval from the Distance Education Bureau, University Grants Commission the programme will commence.

Programmes offered at DU Campus of Open Learning

The Delhi University Campus of Open Learning at Keshav Puram offers short term professional courses to the students of the university. Students are being provided with practical vocational training with relevant industry interface and the short period of hands-on work assignment will help students to build the skills required for employability in the relevant sectors.

The Campus of Open Learning has opened the admission process for the various online programmes for the 2022-23 academic year. Candidates who fir the eligibility criteria prescribed for the various courses can complete the applications through the link provided on the website.

DU COL Admissions - 2022-23 Registrations

According to the university officials, many students have enrolled in the School of Open Learning (SOL) Non-Collegiate Boards, Open and Online Learning of other colleges and institutions who may note be having any interactions or professional exposure at par with the other students from regular colleges.

Students interested in applying for the admissions in the various courses can visit the official website of DU COL for further assistance.

