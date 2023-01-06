AICTE PG Scholarship Registration Date Extended, Apply at pgscholarship.aicte-india.org

AICTE PG Scholarship: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has announced the postponement of the application date for the postgraduate scholarship scheme. As per the updated schedule, online applications are invited till January 20, 2023.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the AICTE PG scholarship on the official portal. The latest notification stated that students after checking the scheme eligibility criteria can register themselves within the stipulated time period which is latest by January 20 at the available AICTE window.

According to the official notification posted on the AICTE webpage, the last date for the student verification process by respective institutions including re-submitted defective applications at the online portal will be January 31, 2023.

AICTE PG Scholarship 2023 - Apply Here

How to Apply for AICTE PG Scholarship 2023

Eligible students can apply for the scholarship scheme at the AICTE website. On successful admission, they will be given a scholarship amount as decided by the committee. Here are a few simple steps that applicants can follow to apply by January 20.

Step 1 - Visit the official website - pgscholarship.aicte-india.org

Step 2 - Login using your email id and password

Step 3 - Enter all the correct details in the required format

Step 4 - Upload your documents as specified in the application form

Step 5 - Complete the application payment through a safe payment gateway

Step 6 - Submit and then take a printout of the PG Scholarship application form for further reference

AICTE PG Scholarship 2023 Eligibility Criteria

The students will have to meet the required eligibility criteria in order to proceed to fill out online registration forms in 2023. Candidates who have qualified for GATE, GPAT and CEED tests are eligible for the scholarship programme, as approved by AICTE.

Moreover, those who are applicable and eligible will be provided AICTE-approved institutions and AICTE-approved courses, as per scheme guidelines laid by the education board.

Such candidates can submit their applications in the AICTE portal. The students are advised to submit their online applications within the specified time period so that their institutions can complete the verification process within the prescribed time frame.

AICTE also added that applications received after the last date will not be entertained or accepted. The council advised the AICTE-approved institutions to verify the online applications of their students immediately after receiving applications on the portal.

AICTE PG Scholarship Amount & Duration

AICTE awards scholarships of Rs 12,400 per month to full-time GATE, GPAT, and CEED qualified students. Along with this, shortlisted students will be given admission to several AICTE-approved Postgraduate Programmes in AICTE-approved institutions or university departments as per the accepted intake.

The duration of the scholarship is of about 24 months or the course starting date of classes till the completion date of the classes whichever is lower and is not extendable under any circumstances, as stated by AICTE.

