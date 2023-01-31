AICTE to Provide Six Online Credit Programmes for January Session, Check Details Here

AICTE 2023: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is offering six online programmes for the upcoming January session 2023. The official notification released on the website on January 9, 2023, said that the enrollment for these online courses would start from the second week of January 2023 and the date of the registration for the AICTE examination would be notified later.

As per the recent updates, AICTE has also adopted the credit transfers up to 40% on University Grants Commission (UGC) pattern in the continuation of AICTE (Credit Framework for Online Learning Courses through SWAYAM) Regulation and also asked all the universities and colleges to allow credit transfer up to 40% of the total courses being offered in a semester through SWAYAM and encourage the students of their colleges to take advantage of the online programme and learning materials through SWAYAM platform.

AICTE’s Official Notification for Online Courses PDF - Direct Link (Click Here)

Online Courses Offered by AICTE for SWAYAM January 2023

Candidates can check the online credit courses offered for the January session 2023 by the AICTE in the table given below.

Course Name Host University/ Institute Yoga for Concentration S-VYASA University, Bengaluru Yoga for Memory Development S-VYASA University, Bengaluru Yoga for Voice Culture S-VYASA University, Bengaluru Yoga for Creativity S-VYASA University, Bengaluru Introduction to Intellectual Property IIT Kharagpur Basis of Remote sensing, GIS & GNSS technology and their applications (Re-run) Indian Institute of Remote Sensing , ISRO

According to the para 4(7) of the Gazette Notification for Credit Framework Regulations, the HEIs may allow credits up to 40% of the total course which is being offered in a specific programme in a semester through the online credit course through SWAYAM Platform, reports said.

