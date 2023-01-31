    AICTE to Provide Six Online Credit Programmes for January Session, Check Details Here

    The AICTE has provided six online credit programmes for the January session of 2023. However, the AICTE has also adopted credit transfers for up to 40% of the total course on the UGC pattern in continuation of the AICTE Regulation. Read more details here

    Updated: Jan 31, 2023 12:40 IST
    AICTE to Provide Six Online Credit Programmes
    AICTE to Provide Six Online Credit Programmes

    AICTE 2023: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is offering six online programmes for the upcoming January session 2023. The official notification released on the website on January 9, 2023, said that the enrollment for these online courses would start from the second week of January 2023 and the date of the registration for the AICTE examination would be notified later.

    As per the recent updates, AICTE has also adopted the credit transfers up to 40% on University Grants Commission (UGC) pattern in the continuation of AICTE (Credit Framework for Online Learning Courses through SWAYAM) Regulation and also asked all the universities and colleges to allow credit transfer up to 40% of the total courses being offered in a semester through SWAYAM and encourage the students of their colleges to take advantage of the online programme and learning materials through SWAYAM platform.

    AICTE’s Official Notification for Online Courses PDF - Direct Link (Click Here)

    Online Courses Offered by AICTE for SWAYAM January 2023

    Candidates can check the online credit courses offered for the January session 2023 by the AICTE in the table given below.

    Course Name

    Host University/ Institute

    Yoga for Concentration 

    S-VYASA University, Bengaluru

    Yoga for Memory Development

    S-VYASA University, Bengaluru

    Yoga for Voice Culture

    S-VYASA University, Bengaluru

    Yoga for Creativity

    S-VYASA University, Bengaluru

    Introduction to Intellectual Property

    IIT Kharagpur

    Basis of Remote sensing, GIS & GNSS technology and their applications (Re-run)

    Indian Institute of Remote Sensing , ISRO

    According to the para 4(7) of the Gazette Notification for Credit Framework Regulations, the HEIs may allow credits up to 40% of the total course which is being offered in a specific programme in a semester through the online credit course through SWAYAM Platform, reports said.

    Also Read: CUET UG 2023 Registrations Expected To Begin Soon, Check Details Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories