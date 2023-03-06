AIIMS INI CET 2023 Session Dates Announced, Check at aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS INI CET 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has announced the AIIMS INI CET 2023 July Session exam dates. As per the academic calendar released, the AIIMS INI CET 2023 Exams for MD/MS/M.Ch (6 years) /DM(6 years)/MDS) will be conducted on May 7, 2023.

Along with the July 2023 session dates, AIIMS has also released the schedule for the INI-CET PG (MD/MS/M.Ch (6 years) /DM(6 years)/MDS) January 2024 Session. Candidates interested in applying for the entrance examination can check the 2023 and 2024 sessions here.

INI CET entrance exams are conducted for admissions to the PG programmes - MD, MD, MCh (six years), DM (Six years) and MDS offered at AIIMS New Delhi, JIPMER, NIMHANS Bangalore, PGIMER Chandigarh and other institutes of National Importance.

Candidates interested in applying for the INI CET 2023 or 2023 exams can check the schedule for both sessions below.

INI CET July 2023 Session

Events Date Entrance Examination May 7, 2023 Result Notification May 13, 2023 Start of Counselling Process (Mock Round) Dates will be declared later. Open Round of Counselling Dates will be declared later

INI CET January 2024 Session’

Events Date Entrance Examination November 5, 2023 Result Notification November 11, 2023 Start of Counselling Process (Mock Round) Dates will be declared later. Open Round of Counselling Dates will be declared later

The detailed academic calendar for AIIMS entrance examinations for the various programmes is given here. Students interested in appearing for the exams can click on the below-given link to check the schedule for the various entrance exams.

AIIMS Exam Schedule - Click Here

