    AIIMS INI CET 2023 Session Dates Announced, Check at aiimsexams.ac.in

    All India Institute of Medical Sciences has released the AIIMS INI CET 2023 examination schedule for the July 2023 session. Candidates applying can check the schedule for the July 2023 and January 2023 exams here.

    Updated: Mar 6, 2023 11:09 IST
    AIIMS INI CET 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has announced the AIIMS INI CET 2023 July Session exam dates. As per the academic calendar released, the AIIMS INI CET 2023 Exams for MD/MS/M.Ch (6 years) /DM(6 years)/MDS) will be conducted on May 7, 2023.

    Along with the July 2023 session dates, AIIMS has also released the schedule for the INI-CET PG (MD/MS/M.Ch (6 years) /DM(6 years)/MDS) January 2024 Session. Candidates interested in applying for the entrance examination can check the 2023 and 2024 sessions here. 

    INI CET entrance exams are conducted for admissions to the PG programmes - MD, MD, MCh (six years), DM (Six years) and MDS offered at AIIMS New Delhi, JIPMER, NIMHANS Bangalore, PGIMER Chandigarh and other institutes of National Importance.

    Candidates interested in applying for the INI CET 2023 or 2023 exams can check the schedule for both sessions below. 

    INI CET July 2023 Session

    Events

    Date

    Entrance Examination

    May 7, 2023

    Result Notification

    May 13, 2023 

    Start of Counselling Process (Mock Round)

    Dates will be declared later.

    Open Round of Counselling

    Dates will be declared later

    INI CET January 2024 Session’

    Events

    Date

    Entrance Examination

    November 5, 2023 

    Result Notification

    November 11, 2023

    Start of Counselling Process (Mock Round)

    Dates will be declared later.

    Open Round of Counselling

    Dates will be declared later

    The detailed academic calendar for AIIMS entrance examinations for the various programmes is given here. Students interested in appearing for the exams can click on the below-given link to check the schedule for the various entrance exams.

    AIIMS Exam Schedule - Click Here

