AIIMS INI SS July 2023: Registration To Begin Tomorrow at aiimsexams.ac.in, Know How to Apply Here

AIIMS INI SS July 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi will start the registration process for the Institute of National Importance Super Speciality Entrance Test (INI SS 2023) July session examination from tomorrow, March 14, 2023, in online mode. Those interested candidates who are appearing for the AIIMS INI SS 2023 can register themselves by filling out the registration form through the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in

According to the official notification, the last date to apply for the AIIMS INI SS 2023 examination for the July session is March 28 till 5 pm.

AIIMS INI SS 2023 Exam for July Session Official Notice - Direct Link (Click Here)

How to Register for AIIMS INI SS July 2023?

Candidates who are wishing to apply for the AIIMS INI SS 2023 examination can follow the below-given steps to complete the admission application process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS Examination- aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the registration link available on the screen

Step 3: Enter all the required details as mentioned and create login credentials

Step 4: Login using the generated details and fill out the AIIMS INI SS 2023 application form

Step 5: Upload all the documents and make the payment of the AIIMS INI SS 2023 application fee and then submit the form

Step 6: The AIIMS INI SS 2023 confirmation page will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download the AIIMS INI SS 2023 confirmation page for future reference

AIIMS INI SS July 2023

As per the recent updates, the AIIMS INI SS 2023 exam for the July session will be conducted for admission to Post-Doctoral [DM/M.Ch. (3 years) / MD (Hospital Administration) of AIIMS New Delhi & Six other AIIMS, PGIMER, JIPMER, NIMHANS and SCTIMST.

Also Read: DNB PDCET 2023: Registration Begins at natboard.edu.in, Get Direct Link Here