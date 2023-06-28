AIIMS NExT Mock Test 2023 Registration Begins for Final Year MBBS Students; Exam on July 28

AIIMS NExT Mock Test 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has begun mock test registrations for National Exit Test (NExT) today: June 28, 2023. Final year MMBS students are eligible to appear in the test. The NeXT mock test 2023 will be conducted on July 28, 2023. As per the schedule, the NeXT practice test Paper 1 will be conducted from 9 AM to 12 noon whereas Paper 2 will be held from 2.30 PM to 6 PM.

Candidates who fall under the general or OBC category must pay Rs 2,000, while those who fall under the SC, ST, or EWS category must pay Rs 1,000. Exam fees are waived for those with Benchmark Disabilities. The institution declared that AIIMS's selection of the centres will be definitive.

AIIMS NExT Mock Test 2023 Dates

Check out important events alongside the dates below:

Events Dates Mock test registration window June 28 to July 10 (5 PM) Status of registration and correction of rejected images July 11 to 12 (5 PM) Final Status of Registration July 13 Generation of Exam Unique Code (EUC) June 28 to July 14 Submission of Certificate for Scribe June 28 to July 21 NExT admit card 2023 release date July 21 NExT mock test 2023 date July 28

Steps for NExT Mock Test 2023 Registration

Eligible candidates must apply for a mock test by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Movck/Practice test for NExT link

Step 3: Complete the basic registration process

Step 4: Now, log in with registration ID, EUC (Examination Unique Code), password

Step 5: Fill out the application form and submit

AIIMS NExT Exam Pattern

Check out the paper-wise exam pattern for AIIMS NExT Mock Test 2023

NExT mock test 2023 Paper 1 Paper 2 Number of questions 120 140 Duration of exam 3 hours 3 and a half hours Subjects Medicine and allied subjects, Paediatrics, and Ophthalmology (including applied aspects of these subjects covered under I, and III MBBS course. Surgery and allied subjects, Obstetrics and Gynaecology and Otorhinolaryngology, including applied aspects these subjects covered under I, II, and III MBBS

