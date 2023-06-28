AIIMS NExT Mock Test 2023 Registration Begins for Final Year MBBS Students; Exam on July 28

  1. Home
NExT Mock Test 2023: AIIMS has begun mock test registrations for the National Exit Test (NEXT) on June 28, 2023. Final year MBBS students are eligible to appear in the mock test, which will be conducted on July 28, 2023. 

Updated: Jun 28, 2023 23:22 IST
AIIMS NExT Mock Test 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has begun mock test registrations for National Exit Test (NExT) today: June 28, 2023. Final year MMBS students are eligible to appear in the test. The NeXT mock test 2023 will be conducted on July 28, 2023. As per the schedule, the NeXT practice test Paper 1 will be conducted from 9 AM to 12 noon whereas Paper 2 will be held from 2.30 PM to 6 PM.

Candidates who fall under the general or OBC category must pay Rs 2,000, while those who fall under the SC, ST, or EWS category must pay Rs 1,000. Exam fees are waived for those with Benchmark Disabilities. The institution declared that AIIMS's selection of the centres will be definitive.

AIIMS NExT Mock Test 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access the mock test is given below:

NExT Mock Test 2023 Registration Official Link

Click Here

AIIMS NExT Mock Test 2023 Dates

Check out important events alongside the dates below:

Events

Dates

Mock test registration window

June 28 to July 10 (5 PM)

Status of registration and correction of rejected images

July 11 to 12 (5 PM)

Final Status of Registration

July 13

Generation of Exam Unique Code (EUC)

June 28 to July 14

Submission of Certificate for Scribe

June 28 to July 21

NExT admit card 2023 release date

July 21

NExT mock test 2023 date

July 28

Steps for NExT Mock Test 2023 Registration

Eligible candidates must apply for a mock test by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Movck/Practice test for NExT link

Step 3: Complete the basic registration process 

Step 4: Now, log in with registration ID, EUC (Examination Unique Code), password

Step 5: Fill out the application form and submit

AIIMS NExT Exam Pattern

Check out the paper-wise exam pattern for AIIMS NExT Mock Test 2023

NExT mock test 2023

Paper 1

Paper 2

Number of questions

120

140

Duration of exam

3 hours

3 and a half hours

Subjects

Medicine and allied subjects, Paediatrics, and Ophthalmology (including applied aspects of these subjects covered under I, and III MBBS course.

Surgery and allied subjects, Obstetrics and Gynaecology and Otorhinolaryngology, including applied aspects these subjects covered under I, II, and III MBBS

