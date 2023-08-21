AIIMS Patna MBBS, B.Sc Nursing Counselling Schedule Released, Check Round 2, 3, Stray Vacancy Dates Here

  1. Home
AIIMS Patna has released the schedule for the MBBS, B.Sc Nursing counselling process. Candidates allotted seats in round 2, 3, and stray vacancy round can follow the schedule given here. 

AIIMS Patna Counselling: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna has released the schedule for the second round of MBBS counselling. According to the schedule released, candidates allotted seats need to report to the colleges between August 20 and 28 for admission to the MBBS programme while students can report from August 19 to 25, 2023 for the B.Sc Nursing programme. 

Candidates need to report between 9 am to 12 pm at E-classroom, Medical College Block, AIIMS Patna. Along with the schedule for the second, the institute has also released the dates for the third round reporting and the stray vacancy round reporting. 

AIIMS Patna MBBS, B.Sc Nursing Notification - Click Here

AIIMS Patna Counselling Reporting Schedule

Round

MBBS

B.Sc Nursing

Time

Venue

Round 2

August 2 to 28, 2023

August 19 to 25, 2023

09 AM – 12 PM 

E-Classroom, Medical College Block, AIIMS Patna

Round 3

September 10 to 18, 2023

  

Stray vacancy round

September 27 to 30, 2023 

  

According to the official notification issued by the institute the document verification for the MBBS and B.Sc Nursing courses has to be completed from 9 am to 5 pm from Monday to Friday and 9 am to 1 pm on Saturday

Candidates who opted for option-1 (accept allotted seats and do not wish to participate in further rounds) and those who selected option 2 (accept allotted seats and want to participate in 2nd round) are advised to report between 9 am to 12 noon. The counselling admission process will be completed by 4 pm of the next working day, the notification further states. 

