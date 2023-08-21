AIIMS Patna MBBS, B.Sc Nursing Counselling Schedule Released, Check Round 2, 3, Stray Vacancy Dates Here

AIIMS Patna Counselling: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna has released the schedule for the second round of MBBS counselling. According to the schedule released, candidates allotted seats need to report to the colleges between August 20 and 28 for admission to the MBBS programme while students can report from August 19 to 25, 2023 for the B.Sc Nursing programme.
Candidates need to report between 9 am to 12 pm at E-classroom, Medical College Block, AIIMS Patna. Along with the schedule for the second, the institute has also released the dates for the third round reporting and the stray vacancy round reporting.
AIIMS Patna MBBS, B.Sc Nursing Notification - Click Here
AIIMS Patna Counselling Reporting Schedule
|
Round
|
MBBS
|
B.Sc Nursing
|
Time
|
Venue
|
Round 2
|
August 2 to 28, 2023
|
August 19 to 25, 2023
|
09 AM – 12 PM
|
E-Classroom, Medical College Block, AIIMS Patna
|
Round 3
|
September 10 to 18, 2023
|
Stray vacancy round
|
September 27 to 30, 2023
According to the official notification issued by the institute the document verification for the MBBS and B.Sc Nursing courses has to be completed from 9 am to 5 pm from Monday to Friday and 9 am to 1 pm on Saturday
Candidates who opted for option-1 (accept allotted seats and do not wish to participate in further rounds) and those who selected option 2 (accept allotted seats and want to participate in 2nd round) are advised to report between 9 am to 12 noon. The counselling admission process will be completed by 4 pm of the next working day, the notification further states.
