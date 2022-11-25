AILET 2023 Admit Card (OUT): Download Law Entrance Test Hall Ticket at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

AILET 2023 Admit Card (OUT): The National Law University (NLU), Delhi has issued the admit card of All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023 today, November 25, 2022. Candidates can download the AILET admit card from the official website of the university - nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Candidates will have to use their registration ID and password to download the AILET 2023 admit card.

As per the released schedule, AILET is slated to be held on 11th December 2022 in offline mode. The exam will be conducted from 11 AM to 12.30 PM in offline mode. All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) is conducted for admission to its undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and PhD programmes.

AILET Admit Card 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

As per the recent updates, the National Law University of Delhi (NLUD) will issue the admit card of All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023 today - November 25. Registered candidates will be able to download AILET admit card 2023 from the official website - nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. They will have to use their login credentials to download AILET 2023 admit card.

How To Download AILET Admit Card 2023?

The AILET admit card will have details like - candidate's name, roll number, exam centre details, and exam day guidelines. Therefore, candidates must download AILET 2023 hall ticket in online mode. They can go through the steps to know how to download AILET admit card -

1st Step - Go to the NLU, Delhi official website- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on AILET admit card.

3rd Step - A login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Login with registration ID and password.

5th Step - The AILET admit card will be displayed on the screen.

6th Step - Download and take few printouts for future references.

Candidates must download the AILET admit card 2022 till the day of the examination in online mode only. Without carrying the hall ticket of AILET, candidates will not be allowed to sit for the law entrance exam. Also, they must carry at least two copies of the same.

What To Do In Case of Any Discrepancy in AILET 2023 Admit Card?

Soon after downloading the admit card of AILET, candidates must go through the details mentioned on it. In case they find any error/discrepancy, they must contact the AILET exam authorities using the following helpdesk details. They can mail at - ailetadmissions@nludelhi.ac.in or call at 022-61306293, 011-28034257. Once the rectification has been done, candidates must again download AILET 2023 admit card.

