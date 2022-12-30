AILET 2023 First Provisional Merit List Released, Get Direct Link Here

AILET 2023: The National Law University, Delhi (NLU) has issued the first list of provisionally selected candidates for the BA LLB programme today December 30, 2022. The waiting list is also available on the official website along with the provisional merit list. Candidates who have their names on the list need to deposit a provisional admission confirmation fee latest by January 4, 2023.

Previously, the invite list against the AILET 2023 for admissions to BA LLB programmes was released on December 20, 2022. Candidates who were included in the AILET invite lists had to apply for online counselling until December 26, 2022.

AILET 2023 First Provisional Merit List - Check Here

Steps to download AILET 2023 First Provisional Merit List

Eligible candidates who participated in the AILET 2023 admission process must check and download the first provisional merit list published on the website. Here are a few easy steps law aspirants need to follow in order to check the list and further confirm their admissions.

Step 1 - Click the official website link of NLU Delhi - nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

Step 2 - Scroll down on the homepage for the latest notification

Step 3 - Choose the BA LLB programme

Step 4 - Then click on the link of the AILET 2023 first provisional merit list

Step 5 - The first provisional merit list will appear on the screen

Step 6 - Candidates now have to check their names and ranks in the list

Step 7 - Finally, download the list PDF and save it for future reference

AILET 2023 Admission Process

Candidates whose names and ranks are included in the AILET 2023 first provisional merit list will have to further confirm their admissions by submitting the confirmation fee amount of Rs. 50,000 by January 4, 2023. Shortlisted candidates should also download their provisional admission offer letter by logging in to their AILET 2023 accounts.

Once the admission offer letter is downloaded, law aspirants can sign each page of the provisional admission offer letter and also upload the same on the AILET 2023 account along with the undertaking duly signed by the candidate and his/her parents.

Moreover, the provisionally selected candidates need to upload their mark sheet of Class 12 or any other equivalent examination or an undertaking on their AILET-2023 account. In case, any candidate withdraws his/her admission or does not complete the payment of the required admission confirmation fee within the accepted time limit, then the seat will be given to those candidates who are included in the waiting list.

The second round of the AILET provisional merit list will be posted on January 06, 2023. Admissions against the second round will conclude on January 11, 2023.

