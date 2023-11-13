AILET 2024 Application Deadline Extended, Apply Until November 15

AILET 2024: The National Law University Delhi has extended the deadline for the submission of the AILET 2024 exams. As per the notification released, the last date for students to submit the applications for AILET 2024 exams visit the official website until November 15, 2023.

The AILET 2024 exams are scheduled to be conducted on December 10, 2023. According to the notification released, registered students can visit the official website to update details in the AILET 2024 applications. The window for students to make changes in the AILET 2024 applications will be available on the official website from November 14 to 15, 2023.

AILET 2024 registration link is available on the official website - nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Students can also register for the AILET 2024 exams through the direct link given here.

AILET 2024 Registration Link - Click Here

Steps to Register for AILET 2024

The AILET 2024 entrance registration link is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps given below to register for the AILET 2024 exams.

Step 1: Visit the AILET 2024 official website

Step 2: Click on the AILET 2024 registration link

Step 3: Enter the required details in the link provided

Step 4: Fill out the AILET 2024 application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

The AILET 2024 exams are conducted for admissions to the law courses offered at NLU Delhi. Before filling out the AILET 2024 applications, candidates are advised to read through the eligibility details carefully. Students must make sure that they upload all the required documents when filling out the online application form.

