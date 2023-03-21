AIMA MAT 2023 Registration Begins for May Session, Check Steps to Apply Here

AIMA MAT 2023 Registration: As per the latest updates, the All India Management Association (AIMA) has started the registration process for Management Aptitude Test (MAT). Candidates who wish to register for may session of AIMA MAT 2023 visit the official website i.e. mat.aima.in. They must apply for the test before the deadline as the authorities may not provide any further extensions.

Candidates who are graduated or final-year graduates can also apply for AIMA MAT 2023 Registrations. The MAT score will be accepted by some other Institutes while evaluating the admission of candidates for postgraduate degree/diploma programme. A certain cut-off score and other entrance requirements must be reached for acceptance.

AIMA MAT 2023 Schedule

Events Dates Last date for PBT registration May 16, 2023 PBT admit card May 18, 2023 PBT test date May 21, 2023 Last date for CBT 1 registration May 9, 2023 CBT 1 admit card May 11, 2023 CBT 1 test date May 14, 2023

AIMA MAT 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for AIMA MAT 2023?

Candidates who wish to apply for the May session of AIMA MAT 2923 can visit the official website. They can check out the below-mentioned steps to register themselves-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. mat.aima.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on register and enter the details

Step 3: Now, log in with the registered email ID and password

Step 4: Fill out MAT 2023 application form

Step 5: Upload necessary documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

AIMA MAT 2023 Application Fee

Particulars Fees (INR) Remote Proctored Internet Based Test (IBT) or Paper Based Test (PBT) or Computer Based Test (CBT) Rs 1,950 Double Remote Proctored Internet Based Test (IBT) or PBT+IBT or PBT+CBT or CBT+IBT or CBT+CBT Rs 3,100

