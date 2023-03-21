  1. Home
  2. News
  3. AIMA MAT 2023 Registration Begins for May Session, Check Steps to Apply Here

AIMA MAT 2023 Registration Begins for May Session, Check Steps to Apply Here

AIMA MAT 2023 Registration has been started for the May session. Those who wish to apply can visit the official website- mat.aima.in. Check the complete schedule here

jagran josh
Updated: Mar 21, 2023 18:34 IST
AIMA MAT 2023 Registration Begins for May Session
AIMA MAT 2023 Registration Begins for May Session

AIMA MAT 2023 Registration: As per the latest updates, the All India Management Association (AIMA) has started the registration process for Management Aptitude Test (MAT). Candidates who wish to register for may session of AIMA MAT 2023 visit the official website i.e. mat.aima.in. They must apply for the test before the deadline as the authorities may not provide any further extensions.

Candidates who are graduated or final-year graduates can also apply for AIMA MAT 2023 Registrations. The MAT score will be accepted by some other Institutes while evaluating the admission of candidates for postgraduate degree/diploma programme. A certain cut-off score and other entrance requirements must be reached for acceptance.

AIMA MAT 2023 Schedule

Events

Dates

Last date for PBT registration

May 16, 2023

PBT admit card

May 18, 2023

PBT test date

May 21, 2023

Last date for CBT 1 registration

May 9, 2023

CBT 1 admit card

May 11, 2023

CBT 1 test date

May 14, 2023

AIMA MAT 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for AIMA MAT 2023?

Candidates who wish to apply for the May session of AIMA MAT 2923 can visit the official website. They can check out the below-mentioned steps to register themselves-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. mat.aima.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on register and enter the details

Step 3: Now, log in with the registered email ID and password

Step 4: Fill out MAT 2023 application form

Step 5: Upload necessary documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

AIMA MAT 2023 Application Fee

Particulars

Fees (INR)

Remote Proctored Internet Based Test (IBT)

or Paper Based Test (PBT)

or Computer Based Test (CBT)

Rs 1,950

Double Remote Proctored Internet Based Test (IBT)

or PBT+IBT

or PBT+CBT

or CBT+IBT

or CBT+CBT

Rs 3,100

Also Read: GATE Scorecard 2023 Released at gate.iitk.ac.in, Steps to Download Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023