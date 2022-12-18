AKTU Odd Semester Exam 2022: Registration Dates Extended, Get Direct Link Here

AKTU Odd Semester Registrations 2022: Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University has extended the last date for the Odd Semester Examination Registration 2022-23. As per the new dates, the last date for candidates to register for the AKTU Odd Semester Exams is December 25, 2022. Candidates appearing for the Odd Semester Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses for Regular and Carry-Over Exams can fill the registrations for the AKTU exams through the login available on the official website.

The decision to extend the last date was taken after students and institutions asked the university to extend the deadline. The date for students to submit the registration fee has also been extended from December 15 to December 20, 2022. Students are advised to check through the official notification given before submitting the registration and exam form for the Odd Semester Examinations.

AKTU Odd Semester Official notification - Click Here

AKTU Odd Semester Registration Login - Click Here

According to the dates available, the AKTU Odd Semester Phase 1 Exams will be held for the 3rd semester MBA, MTech, MPharma, MURP; 3rd and 5th-semester exams for MCA, BVoc; 5th and 7th semester BTech BPharma; 3rd, 5th and 7th semester of HMCT, BFA, BFAD, MTech (INT); 3rd, 5th, 7th and 9th-semester exams of BArch, MBA(INT), MCA-DD, MCA (INT) and MAM.

AKTU Odd Semester Registration Process

Students who will be appearing for the AKTU Odd Semester Examinations can follow the steps provided here to complete the registration and exam application process.

Step 1: Visit the AKTU official website

Step 2: Click on the AKTU ERP portal link

Step 3: Login using the AKTU User ID and Password

Step 4: Fill in the exam application form

Step 5: Submit the Application fee

Also Read: SNAP 2022: Phase 2 Exams Today, Check List of Documents and Exam Day Instructions Here