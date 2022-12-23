AKTU Odd Semester Exam Dates Released, Check Exam Details Here

AKTU ODd Semester Exam Dates: Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University has announced the AKTU Odd Semester Exam dates. According to the schedule given, the AKTU Odd Semester exams will be conducted from January 4 to 25, 2023. Candidates who will be appearing for the January 2023 exams can check the schedule and related details here.

Along with the schedule, students can also send an email to the authorities to change the exam centre if necessary. The university is conducting the exams for the Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes for the regular and carry-over exams for all first-semester students except for the B.Tech, B.Pharm, and MBA programmes and the third-semester students.

AKTU has published a list of tentative exam centres for students who will be appearing for the AKTU Odd Semester examinations. Along with this, the university has also allowed students to send requests to change exam centres by December 25, 2022.

The last date to submit AKTU 2022 exam forms was extended to December 25, 2022. Candidates appearing for the exams can complete the exam form through the link available on the official website. Phase 1 of the AKTU Odd Semester exam will be conducted in January 2023 for the MBA, M.Tech, M.Pharma, MURP courses, 3rd and 5th Semester MCA, B.Voc, 5th and 7th Semester B.Tech, B.Pharma courses, 3rd, 5th and 7th Semester HMCT, BFA, BFAD, M.Tech (INT), and 3rd, 5th, 7th and 9th Semester MCA-DD, MCA (INT) and MAM programmes.

