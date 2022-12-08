AKTU Odd Semester Registration 2022-23 Last Date Extended, Apply Till Dec 20 at aktu.ac.in

AKTU Registration 2022-23: As per the updates, the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has extended the last date for registration and submission of AKTU Odd semester exam form 2022. All the regular and carry over-exams UG and PG students have to fill the AKTU exam form 2022 for odd semester in ERP login erp.aktu.ac.in. The last date for registration to AKTU Odd semester 2022 is December 20.

As per updates, the decision to extend the deadline for AKTU registration for the odd semester exam was taken after several requests were received from students. The official notice states - “The last date to fill the exam form for odd semester exams has been extended to December 20, 2022.”

AKTU Odd Semester Registration 2022-23 - Direct Link (Available Now)

AKTU Odd Semester Registration Tweet

How To Submit AKTU Odd Semester Exam Form 2022?

As per the updates, the AKTU odd semester fees can be paid from December 15, 2022 through the ERP portal. Students who are yet to fill up the exam form of AKTU can go through the steps provided below for detailed information -

1st Step - Go to the AKTU ERP portal - erp.aktu.ac.in.

2nd Step - Now, olgin using User ID and password.

3rd Step - Fill up the AKTU odd semester exam form January 2022-23.

4th Step - After entering all the details, pay the fees and submit the AKTU exam form.

5th Step - Also, download the AKTU registration form for future reference.

The APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) odd semester phase 1 January 2022-23 exams will be conducted for third semester MBA, MTech, MPharma, MURP; 3rd and 5th-semester exams for MCA, BVoc; BTech BPharma 5th and 7th semester; HMCT, BFA, BFAD, MTech (INT) 3rd, 5th and 7th semester; and BArch, MBA(INT), MCA-DD, MCA (INT) and MAM 3rd, 5th, 7th and 9th-semester exams.

