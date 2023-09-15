AKTU UPTAC Counselling 2023: Round 1 Choice Filling Begins Today, Link Available Here

AKTU UPTAC Counselling: Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University will begin the AKTU Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling (UPTAC) counselling round 1 choice filling window today, September 15, 2023. According to the details given on the official website, the AKTU UPTAC round 1 counselling window will begin late evening. Candidates participating in the first round of counselling can visit the official website of UTAC to complete the choice-filling process.

Based on the schedule released, the last date for candidates to complete the choice-filling process is September 17, 2023. Students who have cleared the CUET UG and PG courses can enter the choices until September 18, 2023.

AKTU UPTAC Choice Filling Date and Time

According to the schedule given, the UPTAC counselling 2023 choice filling date is September 15, 2023. Eligible candidates who have registered for the counselling process can enter their choice of course and college for allotment through the link given on the official counselling portal.

AKTU UPTAC 2023 Counselling Round 1 Choice Filling

The AKTU counselling round 1 choice filling link will open today, September 15, 2023. Eligible candidates who have applied for the UPTAC counselling 2023 process can visit the official website or follow the steps given here and complete the choice-filling process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AKTU UPTAC

Step 2: Click on the UPTAC counselling choice filling link

Step 3: Login using the application ID and password

Step 4: Click on the choice filling link and enter the choice of course and college

Step 5: Save the order of choices and click on submit

AKTU UPTAC 2023 counselling round 1 allotment result is scheduled to be released on September 18, 2023. The allotment list for candidates who have cleared CUET UG and PG exams will be released on September 19, 2023.

The round 2 choice filling will begin September 21, 2023, and seat allotment is scheduled on to be released on September 22, 2023.

