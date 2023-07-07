  1. Home
Allahabad University Set to Introduce 10 Multidisciplinary Courses; Get Details

Allahabad University is set to introduce 10 new multidisciplinary courses. The new courses are being developed under the National Education Policy. Check the latest updates here.

Updated: Jul 7, 2023 17:29 IST
AU New Courses: Allahabad University is going to introduce 10 new multi-disciplinary courses from this session. The courses have been developed under the flagship programme New Education Policy (NEP) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Check out the complete detail about the programmes that are going to be rolled out soon.

The admissions will start for 7 of these courses from the current session, including five years of BCA and MCA, MSc Cognitive Science, BSc and MSc Family and Community Science, 5-Year Integrated Courses in Disaster Management and Environmental Studies, BA LLB Honours, 5-Year Integrated Law Course, and 5-Year MBA Course. Admissions for the remaining 3 courses will start from the next session.

In addition, Allahabad University (AU) vice-chancellor Professor Sangita Srivastava stated that the university will also be introducing proficiency courses in various subjects such as Music, Sports, NCC, Elements of the Constitution, Mental Health, Financial Market, Discovery Science and Technology, Film and Theater, as well as Therapeutic Nutrition and Yoga.

AU Aims to Nurture Skills and Character of Students with New Courses

These courses have been carefully designed in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) and aim to not only impart knowledge to students but also nurture their skills and promote the development of their character.

According to her, numerous initiatives have been launched in recent months to raise the calibre of instruction at the university. In mission mode, 27 departments at the university have hired new teachers over the past two years. 350 non-teaching employees have also been put to use.

Also Read: Delhi University Academic Calendar 2023-24 releases, DU UG classes to commence from Aug 16

