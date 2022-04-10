AMU Admission 2022: Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) to adopt CUET 2022 for UG Admissions

AMU Admission 2022: With the start of CUET 2022 registration process, AMU - Aligarh Muslim University has announced that it will adopt Common University Admission Test as the screening mechanism for UG admissions. AMU Admission 2022 for undergraduate courses will be managed or facilitated based on CUET 2022 score, as per a statement issued by the varsity. The decision was formally taken at the Academic Council (AC) meeting held on Saturday, which approved the proposal of joining the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate courses for the current academic session.

Internal Reservation to Remain Unaffected

As per the official statement issued by AMU administration, despite the adoption of CUET 2022 as primary shortlisting mechanism for few courses and categories and certain provisions of the varsity will remain unaffected. This means that the internal reservation policy followed by AMU along with the Vice-Chancellor’s nomination to various categories and admissions to students of bridge courses and madrasas will remain unaffected.

This includes internal quota and all nomination quotas of Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe, Backward Class, children of university employees, children of alumni, children of central government employees recently posted/ transferred to Aligarh, belonging to a distant state, or Union Territory, physically challenged, NCC cadet, outstanding sportsperson, outstanding debater, children of Armed Forces who died in combat shall remain intact.

Which Courses will NOT be covered under CUET 2022?

As per the initial release shared by AMU, for 2022 admissions, the university will not consider CUET 2022 scores for B.Tech and postgraduate level courses. Along similar lines, Admission to Class 11, Diploma Courses and School Admissions under AMU will also remain unaffected and will be managed independently.

AMU to hold Independent Counselling based on CUET 2022 Score

While the university has decided to adopt CUET 2022 as a screening mechanism for candidates for UG admissions, this process will be managed through an independent counselling process. The counselling process will consider CUET 2022 score but the mechanism and counselling regulations will remain unchanged from the previous years.

The statement issued by AMU also says that candidates who pass out from AMU recognized madrasas or institutions will also be eligible to seek admission under CUET 2022 framework if they meet the laid down eligibility criteria. Along similar lines, candidates or students who have graduated from AMU Bridge Course (CEPECAMI) will also be able to seek admissions as per CUET 2022 score upon satisfying the eligibility norms.

