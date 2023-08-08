AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling Schedule Revised; Download PDF Here

AP EAMCET 2023 counselling schedule has been revised by the Department of Technical Education and the APSCHE. Candidates who wish to apply for or have already registered web counselling round can check out the updated counselling schedule on the official website of AP EAPCET on the official website: eapcet.aptonline.nic.in.

According to the revised timetable, the option entry link is activated from August 7 to 14 2023. Candidates can change options by candidates on August 16, 2023. AP EAMCET seat allotment result 2023 will be declared on 23 August. Students can self-join and report at college from August 23 to 31, 2023. Further, the class work will commence on August 31, 2023.

Previously, registered candidates were able to apply for the option between August 3 and 8, 2023. However, the dates have now been deferred.

AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling Schedule (Revised) Click Here

How to Check AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling Schedule?

Candidates can follow the below steps to access it:

Step 1: Visit the official site of AP EAPCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Step 2: Click on the AP EAMCET revised schedule available on the homepage

Step 3: Check out the fresh dates

Step 4: Download the PDF and keep a hard copy of the same

AP EAMCET 2023 counselling round is open to candidates who are interested in pursuing B.E./B.Tech courses in (a) university & private engineering colleges and (b) private universities colleges under the Convenor Quota in Andhra Pradesh in the academic year 2022-203-24. For more information, candidates can visit the official website of APEAMCET.

