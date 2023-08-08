AP EAMCET Web Options 2023 Link Activated at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in; Get Details

AP EAMCET Web Options 2023: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has activated the option entry link on the official website: eapcet-sche.aptonline.in now. Candidates must fill in their college and course preferences before the last date. They can access it by logging in with their hall ticket number and date of birth.

It must be noted that AP EAMCET 2023 seat allotment results will be based on a number of variables, including the candidate's merit ranking, and preferences. As per the official schedule, the last date to exercise web options is August 14, 2023. The authorities will announce the seat allotment result on August 23, 2023.

How to Exercise AP EAMCET Web Options 2023?

Candidates can go through the following steps to fill in their preferences:

Step 1: Visit the official website: eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the web options link

Step 3: Submit the AP EAPCET hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 4: Now, the AP EAMCET Web Options 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Select the preferred courses and colleges, preview them, and submit

Before continuing with their selected entries, candidates are urged to carefully read the information provided in the "Print Verified Application" link. Candidates should visit designated Help Line Centres to make any necessary modifications before continuing to register their preferences. If no adjustments are required, candidates may also move directly to entering their choices by clicking the Web options link.

AP EAMCET Web Options 2023: Finalise Choices Before Last Date

Candidates must note that once selections have been made, it won't be feasible to change the information. Prior to the deadline, candidates have the ability to add to, edit, or reorder their preferences by returning to the web options page after saving their selections. It will never be possible to alter data once it has been finalized (frozen). The most recent saved choices will be used in the seat allocation procedure if alternatives have been saved but not frozen.

