    AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: Web Option Entry Today, Apply at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

    AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling Web Option Entry to begin from today. Candidates applying for the AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling can complete the option entry process through the link available on the official website.

    Updated: Dec 13, 2022 08:47 IST
    AP EAPCET Counselling Web Option Entry 2022
    AP EAPCET Counselling Web Option Entry 2022

    AP EAPCET Counselling 2022: AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling web option entry process will begin today - December 13, 2022, onwards. According to the schedule given, the last date for students to complete the web option entry process is December 16, 2022. Candidates who have completed the AP EAMCET 2022 registration process for counselling can visit the official website and complete the web option entry process.

    The AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Web Option Entry process is being conducted for admissions to the Pharmacy and Engineering programmes. It must be noted that those interested in participating in the AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling process must first complete the registration process following which they can complete the option entry process.

    The AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling Web option entry link will be available on the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. Candidates can also complete the AP EAMCET 2022 option entry process through the link available here. 

    AP EAPCET Counselling Web Option Entry - Click Here

    How to complete the AP EAPCET 2022 Web Option Entry Process

    The AP EAPCET 2022 Web Option Entry process is conducted in online mode. All the candidates who have completed the AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling Registration process will be eligible to complete the web option entry process. 

    Step 1: Visit the AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling website

    Step 2: Click on the AP EAPCET 2022 Counselliung Web Option Entry link

    Step 3: Enter the choices as per the order of preference

    Step 4: Save the options and click on the final submission

    After the link for web option entry process closes, candidates who have added the options will be able to make changes in the order of preference on December 16, 2022. The AP EAPCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result will be released on the official website on December 19, 2022 while the Self-Reporting and Reporting at the allotted colleges will be from December 20 to 23, 2022.

    Also Read: AILET Question Papers 2023 (OUT): Download Master Question Booklet For LLM, LLB and PhD Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification