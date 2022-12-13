AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: Web Option Entry Today, Apply at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

AP EAPCET Counselling 2022: AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling web option entry process will begin today - December 13, 2022, onwards. According to the schedule given, the last date for students to complete the web option entry process is December 16, 2022. Candidates who have completed the AP EAMCET 2022 registration process for counselling can visit the official website and complete the web option entry process.

The AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Web Option Entry process is being conducted for admissions to the Pharmacy and Engineering programmes. It must be noted that those interested in participating in the AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling process must first complete the registration process following which they can complete the option entry process.

The AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling Web option entry link will be available on the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. Candidates can also complete the AP EAMCET 2022 option entry process through the link available here.

AP EAPCET Counselling Web Option Entry - Click Here

How to complete the AP EAPCET 2022 Web Option Entry Process

The AP EAPCET 2022 Web Option Entry process is conducted in online mode. All the candidates who have completed the AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling Registration process will be eligible to complete the web option entry process.

Step 1: Visit the AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling website

Step 2: Click on the AP EAPCET 2022 Counselliung Web Option Entry link

Step 3: Enter the choices as per the order of preference

Step 4: Save the options and click on the final submission

After the link for web option entry process closes, candidates who have added the options will be able to make changes in the order of preference on December 16, 2022. The AP EAPCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result will be released on the official website on December 19, 2022 while the Self-Reporting and Reporting at the allotted colleges will be from December 20 to 23, 2022.

