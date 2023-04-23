AP EdCET 2023 Registrations to Close Today, Get Direct Link Here

AP EdCET 2023 Registrations: As per the recent updates, the Andhra University will end the registrations for the Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (AP EdCET) today, April 23, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who are eligible and are yet to apply can register themselves by filling out the registration form through the official website i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the examination authority will conduct the AP EdCET exam on May 20, 2023, for admission into BEd and BEd special courses. Candidates are advised to submit their applications before the deadline, i.e., April 23, 2023. They can click on the direct link given below to complete the registrations.

AP EdCET 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

AP EdCET 2023 Exam Fees

Candidates who are appearing for the AP EdCET 2023 exam will have to make the payment of prescribed registration fee. They can check the fee details in the table given below:

Category Amount OC Rs 650 BC Rs 500 SC/ST Rs 450

AP EdCET 2023 Exam Details

As per the details provided in the instruction booklet, the common entrance test will have multiple-choice questions. Candidates have to answer 150 questions within a duration of two hours. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from 9 am to 11 am. Candidates are also advised to read all the necessary information available on the official website before appearing for the AP EdCET exam.

How to register for AP EdCET 2023?

Candidates interested in applying for the AP EdCET exam 2023 can follow the below-given steps to complete the registration process

Step 1: Go to the official website of AP EdCET i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on the registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: Register and fill out the registration form and upload all the required documents as asked in the given format

Step 4: Now, make the online payment of registration fee

Step 5: Go through the application form and then download it for future use

Also Read: Bihar NMMS Result 2023 Declared, Get Direct Link Here