Bihar NMMS Result 2023 Declared, Get Direct Link Here

Bihar NMMS Result 2023 Declared: As per the latest updates, the authorities have released the result for the Bihar National Means cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS). Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the results on the official website i.e. scert.bihar.gov.in. To access the result, candidates have to enter their roll number and exam date. They can also get the direct link to download the result here.

The details of the student, the marks earned, the rank, and other information are included in the NMMS exam result 2023. The authorities conducted the scholarship exam on January 22. Moreover, a soft copy of the results is being supplied to all district education officers through email. Candidates can pick up their NMMS individual result cards as well as the results of all successful candidates from the district education officer who is in charge of that area.

Bihar NMMS Result 2023 Released- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Download Bihar NMMS Result 2023?

Candidates who appeared in the scholarship exam must download their respective results from the official website. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to access the result-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. scert.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NMMSS Academic Year 2022-23 (Project Year 2023-24) Exam Result

Step 3: Now, enter the roll number and exam date

Step 4: Submit the login credentials

Step 5: The Bihar NMMS Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Check and download the mark sheet

Step 7: Keep at least 2 hard copies for future reference

SCERT Bihar NMMS 2023 Result: Qualifying Marks

Candidates can check out the marks needed to qualify for the Bihar NMMS exam 2023. They can check out the passing marks for both MAT and SAT here-

Exam Incorrect question Total number of correct questions General category and other (40%) SC, ST, and PH (32%) MAT - 90 36 29 SAT - 90 36 29

