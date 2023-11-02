AP ICET 2023 Phase 2 Counselling Schedule Soon, Check Registration Details Here

AP ICET 2023 Phase 2 Counselling: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will announce the AP ICET 2023 phase 2 counselling schedule soon. The AP ICET 2023 counselling is being conducted for the admissions to the MBA, MCA programmes offered by state universities and colleges.

Candidates who have cleared the AP ICET 2023 entrance exam can participate in the second phase of counselling. The AP ICET 2023 phase 1 counselling process concludes in October 2023. Students unable to secure a seat in the first phase of counselling can apply for the phase 2 counselling.

The AP ICET 2023 phase 2 counselling registration link will be available on the official website - cet-sche.aptonline.in. To register, students are required to visit the official website and enter the hall ticket details and date of birth in the link given. Following the registration, students can fill out the choices for the allotment round.

AP ICET 2024 phase 2 Counselling Registration

The AP ICET 2023 registration link will be available on the official counselling website soon. Candidates can follow the steps given here to complete the registration and application process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP ICET 2023 counselling

Step 2: Click on the AP ICET 2023 phase 2 registration link

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket and date of birth details in the link provided

Step 4: Enter the choices for the allotment round

Step 5: Submit the registration fee and click on the final submission link

Also Read: MHT CET 2024 Registration Begins Soon; Check Exam Schedule Here