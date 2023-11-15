AP ICET 2023 Phase 2 Counselling Registration Begin, Apply Until Nov 17

AP ICET 2023 Phase 2 Counselling: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has commenced the registration process for AP ICET 2023 Phase 2 counselling process today, November 15, 2023. Students eligible to apply for the Phase 2 counselling process can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process.

Candidates who were unable to secure a seat in the previous counselling round can participate in phase 2 counselling round. According to the dates provided, the last date for students to complete the registration is November 17, 2023.

AP ICET 2023 counselling final phase registration link is available on the official website - icet-sche.aptonline.in. Eligible candidates can also complete the registration through the direct link given here.

AP ICET 2023 Counselling Registration - Click Here

AP ICET 2023 Counselling Phase 2 Registration

The link for students to register for the AP ICET 2023 phase 2 counselling process is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps given here to complete the registration and application process.

Step 1: Visit the official website for AP ICET 2023 counselling

Step 2: Click on the ICET registration link

Step 3: Login using the hall ticket number and password

Step 4: Fill out the necessary details

Step 5: Upload the certificates for verification

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

AP ICET 2023 Phase 2 Application Fee

Category Fee General Rs. 1200/- SC, ST and PwD Rs. 600/-

