AP ICET 2023 Counselling Phase 1 Registration Close Tomorrow, Get Direct Link Here

AP ICET 2023 Counselling: APSCHE will close the AP ICET 2023 counselling registration window tomorrow, September 23, 2023. Candidates who have cleared the ICET 2023 entrance exams and wish to participate in the counselling process can register through the link given on the official website.

Earlier the application dates for AP ICET 2023 phase 1 were extended by APSCHE. Based on the revised schedule, the dates for registration, choice filling and seat allotment have been revised. Students can enter their choices for the phase 1 allotment from September 26, 2023.

AP ICET 2023 counselling registration window is now available on the official website - icet-sche.aptonline.in. Candidates can also complete the ICET 2023 counselling registration process through the link available here.

How to Register for AP ICET 2023 Counselling Phase 1

The phase 1 counselling registration window will be open until September 23. Those who are yet to submit their registrations for the phase 1 counselling can visit the official website of AP ICET counselling to fill out the registration and application process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP ICET Counselling

Step 2: Click on the candidate registration link

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 4: Fill out the applications and enter the application form

Step 5: Submit the registration fee and click on the final submission link

AP ICET 2023 Web Options

After completing the registrations, students can enter the options for the allotment round. When entering the options candidates are advised to enter the choices as per their preference for allotment.

