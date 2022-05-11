AP Inter Exams 2022 Postponed for Today due to Cyclone Asani, Know Revised Exam Dates Here

AP Inter Exam 2022 Postponed: Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has decided to postpone the AP Intermediate Exam 2022 which was scheduled to be held today - 11th May 2022. The decision to defer the AP Inter Exam 2022 scheduled for Wednesday has been taken in the light of the Cyclone Asani threat by the Education Department and BIEAP. Speculations about the postponement of AP Intermediate Exam 2022 were doing the rounds since evening as news about the Cyclone intensifying towards Andhra Pradesh’s coastal areas broke out. In the light of that, the AP Inter Exam 2022 for 11th May 2022 has been postponed. Students should note that only exam scheduled for May 11, has been postponed and rest of the exams will be held as per schedule from Thursday onwards.

Postponed Exam to be held on 25th May

Along with postponing the AP Inter Exam 2022 to be held on 25th May, the exam authority has also notified in the official circular that the deferred exam will be held on 25th May 2022. To confirm the development, BIEAP Secretary has issued an official notification or order which reads “In view of adverse effects of Cyclone ‘ASANI’ on proper conduct of Intermediate Public Examinations in AP on 11-05-2022 and in consideration of Safety of students and staff, examinations slated for tomorrow i.e., 11-05-2022 alone stand postponed to 25-05-2022.” The notice also adds that the “Rest of the examination schedule from 12-05-2022 remains unchanged.

Cyclone ASANI to make Landfall at Kakinada

As per IMD report, Cyclone ASANI which has intensified in the last 12 hours is expected to make landfall on Andhra Pradesh Coast line on 11th May 2022. The department has expected that the cyclone will make landfall at Kakinada today and in the light of the same, several regions of the state have been put under red, orange and yellow alerts. As per a statement issued by Visakhapatnam cyclone warning centre director Sunanda “Cyclone warning and a red alert have been given to Andhra Pradesh. Till yesterday, the track was showing a northwest direction but in the last 6 hours, it is moving towards the West-Northwest direction. So, it's very near to our Andhra Pradesh coast.”

