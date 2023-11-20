AP LAWCET Counselling 2023 Registration Window Closes Today, Allotment Result On Nov 28

AP LAWCET 2023 Counselling: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will close the AP LAWCET 2023 counselling registration window today, November 20, 2023. Students yet to apply for the phase 1 counselling schedule can visit the official website to register

The verification of uploaded certificates will be conducted until November 22, 2023. Students who have applied for the counselling process are also required to upload the certificates which will be verified. The AP LAWCET 2023 phase 1 choice filling window will open on November 23, 2023.

Candidates yet to register for AP LAWCET 2023 counselling can visit the official website - lawcet-sche.aptonline.in. Students can also register for the phase 1 counselling through the direct link given below.

AP LAWCET 2023 Phase 1 Counselling Registration - Click Here

How to Register for AP LAWCWT 2023 Counselling Phase 1

The AP LAWCET 2023 phase 1 counselling registration link is available on the official website. Candidates yet to apply for the counselling round can register through the link provided here. Follow the steps given here to register

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP LAWCET 2023 phase 1 counselling

Step 2: Click on the counselling registration link

Step 3: Login using the hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 4: Enter the required details in the given link

Step 5: Fill out the application and submit the application fee

Step 6: Save the application and click on the final submission link

What After AP LAWCET 2023 Registration

After the AP LAWCET 2023 counselling registration process is completed, eligible candidates who have applied for admission will be able to enter their choices for the allotment process. The choices are to be entered between November 23 and 25, 2023. Based on the choices entered the phase 1 allotment result will be announced.

