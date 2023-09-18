  1. Home
AP NMMS 2023 Registration Date Extended, Apply Until Sept 25

Andhra Pradesh National Means-cum -Merit Scholarship application dates have been extended. Candidates yet to submit the applications can visit the official website until September 25 to complete the application process. 

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 18, 2023 11:54 IST
AP NMMS Application 2023: Andhra Pradesh National Means-cum -Merit Scholarship (AP NMMS) registration dates have been extended. According to the revised schedule, the last date for candidates to apply for the AP NMMS Scholarship is September 25, 2023. All those students who have cleared class 7 from government schools are eligible to apply for the scholarship programme. 

The AP NMMS scholarship registration and application link is available on the official website bse.ap.gov.in. Candidates in class 8 who fulfill all the given eligibility criteria can complete the registration and application process through the link given online. 

AP NMMS 2023 Application - Click Here

AP NMMS 2023 Notification - Click Here

Andhra Pradesh NMMS Scholarship Application Process

The application link for AP NMMS 2023 is available on the official website of BSE AP. Eligible candidates can follow the steps provided below to apply for the scholarship exam. 

Step 1: Visit the BSE AP official website

Step 2: Click on the NMMS section or click on the link given here

Step 3: Login using the School U_DISE Code and password in the given link

Step 4: Fill out the online application form

Step 5: Upload all required documents and submit the application fee

Step 6: Save the application form and click on the final submission link

AP NMMS Scholarship Application Fee

Category

Fee 

General category

Rs. 100/-

SC/ST OBC category

Rs. 50/-

AP NMMS Scholarship Revised Schedule

Particulars

Date

Last date to upload the candidate's application 

September 25, 2023

Last date for payment of fee.

September 25, 2023

Last date for submission of printed nominal rolls along with other

documents

September 28, 2023

Last date for approval of applications at DEO level

September 30, 2023

About AP NMMS 2023

AP NMMS 2023 will be held on December 3, 2023. The question paper will have questions from sections like the Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) with 90 multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

