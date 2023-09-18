AP NMMS 2023 Registration Date Extended, Apply Until Sept 25

AP NMMS Application 2023: Andhra Pradesh National Means-cum -Merit Scholarship (AP NMMS) registration dates have been extended. According to the revised schedule, the last date for candidates to apply for the AP NMMS Scholarship is September 25, 2023. All those students who have cleared class 7 from government schools are eligible to apply for the scholarship programme.
The AP NMMS scholarship registration and application link is available on the official website bse.ap.gov.in. Candidates in class 8 who fulfill all the given eligibility criteria can complete the registration and application process through the link given online.
AP NMMS 2023 Application - Click Here
AP NMMS 2023 Notification - Click Here
Andhra Pradesh NMMS Scholarship Application Process
The application link for AP NMMS 2023 is available on the official website of BSE AP. Eligible candidates can follow the steps provided below to apply for the scholarship exam.
Step 1: Visit the BSE AP official website
Step 2: Click on the NMMS section or click on the link given here
Step 3: Login using the School U_DISE Code and password in the given link
Step 4: Fill out the online application form
Step 5: Upload all required documents and submit the application fee
Step 6: Save the application form and click on the final submission link
AP NMMS Scholarship Application Fee
|
Category
|
Fee
|
General category
|
Rs. 100/-
|
SC/ST OBC category
|
Rs. 50/-
AP NMMS Scholarship Revised Schedule
|
Particulars
|
Date
|
Last date to upload the candidate's application
|
September 25, 2023
|
Last date for payment of fee.
|
September 25, 2023
|
Last date for submission of printed nominal rolls along with other
documents
|
September 28, 2023
|
Last date for approval of applications at DEO level
|
September 30, 2023
About AP NMMS 2023
AP NMMS 2023 will be held on December 3, 2023. The question paper will have questions from sections like the Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) with 90 multiple-choice questions (MCQs).
