AP PECET 2023 Round 2 Counselling Registration Starts, Check Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Date Here

AP PECET Counselling 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the final phase counselling registration for the Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test (AP PECET) 2023 from today. Candidates can apply for round 2 counselling online at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The last date to apply is October 31, 2023, for admission to BPEd and UGDPEd. The candidates will have to download their documents on the official website for verification from October 31 to November 1, 2023. AP PECET round 2 seat allotment will be released on November 4.

AP PECET 2023 Counselling Round 2 Dates

Candidates can check the table for the final phase counselling schedule of Andhra Pradesh PECET:

Events Dates Last date for AP PECET counselling registration October 31, 2023 Verification of certificates October 31 to November 1, 2023 Web option entry October 31 to November 2, 2023 Change of web options November 3, 2023 AP PECET seat allotment result November 4, 2023 Reporting at the allotted colleges November 5 to 10, 2023

How to Register for AP PECET 2023 Counselling Round 2?

To register for final phase, candidates have to visit the official website: pecet-sche.aptonline.in/PECET. They can go through the steps to know how to register for the Andhra Pradesh PECET counselling:

Step 1: Go to the official website: pecet-sche.aptonline.in/PECET

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link: Registration

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Register by entering all the asked details

Step 5: Login, fill in all the details, upload the documents and pay the registration fees

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout for future references

Those registering for the Bachelor of Physical education (BPEd) and Undergraduate Diploma in Physical Education (UGDPEd) programmes have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000. However, candidates belonging to the SC and ST category will have to pay Rs 500. The fee payment gateway can be accessed by entering the hall ticket number.

Documents required for AP PECET 2023 Counselling

The candidates will have to download their documents on the official website for verification. Check the list of documents:

AP PECET rank card

AP PECET admit card

Passing certificate and marks of degree or intermediate level or equivalent examination

Transfer certificate

Class 10 marks sheet

Study Certificate giving the details of past seven years of study

Residence certificate for the preceding seven

Income certificate or white ration card

Aadhar Card or any government identity card

Category certificate, if applicable

