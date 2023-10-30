AP PECET 2023 Round 2 Counselling Registration Starts, Check Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Date Here

AP PECET Counselling 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the final phase counselling registration for the Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test (AP PECET) 2023 from today. Candidates can apply for round 2 counselling online at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
The last date to apply is October 31, 2023, for admission to BPEd and UGDPEd. The candidates will have to download their documents on the official website for verification from October 31 to November 1, 2023. AP PECET round 2 seat allotment will be released on November 4.
AP PECET Round 2 Counselling Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)
AP PECET 2023 Counselling Round 2 Dates
Candidates can check the table for the final phase counselling schedule of Andhra Pradesh PECET:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Last date for AP PECET counselling registration
|
October 31, 2023
|
Verification of certificates
|
October 31 to November 1, 2023
|
Web option entry
|
October 31 to November 2, 2023
|
Change of web options
|
November 3, 2023
|
AP PECET seat allotment result
|
November 4, 2023
|
Reporting at the allotted colleges
|
November 5 to 10, 2023
How to Register for AP PECET 2023 Counselling Round 2?
To register for final phase, candidates have to visit the official website: pecet-sche.aptonline.in/PECET. They can go through the steps to know how to register for the Andhra Pradesh PECET counselling:
Step 1: Go to the official website: pecet-sche.aptonline.in/PECET
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link: Registration
Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen
Step 4: Register by entering all the asked details
Step 5: Login, fill in all the details, upload the documents and pay the registration fees
Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout for future references
Those registering for the Bachelor of Physical education (BPEd) and Undergraduate Diploma in Physical Education (UGDPEd) programmes have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000. However, candidates belonging to the SC and ST category will have to pay Rs 500. The fee payment gateway can be accessed by entering the hall ticket number.
Documents required for AP PECET 2023 Counselling
The candidates will have to download their documents on the official website for verification. Check the list of documents:
- AP PECET rank card
- AP PECET admit card
- Passing certificate and marks of degree or intermediate level or equivalent examination
- Transfer certificate
- Class 10 marks sheet
- Study Certificate giving the details of past seven years of study
- Residence certificate for the preceding seven
- Income certificate or white ration card
- Aadhar Card or any government identity card
- Category certificate, if applicable
