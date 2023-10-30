  1. Home
  3. AP PECET 2023 Round 2 Counselling Registration Starts, Check Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Date Here

AP PECET Counselling 2023: Candidates who have passed in the entrance exam can register for final phase of AP PECET counselling online from today. Candidates can apply at the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in till October 31, 2023. Get direct link here

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 30, 2023 16:39 IST
AP PECET Counselling 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the final phase counselling registration for the Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test (AP PECET) 2023 from today. Candidates can apply for round 2 counselling online at  cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. 

The last date to apply is October 31, 2023, for admission to BPEd and UGDPEd. The candidates will have to download their documents on the official website for verification from October 31 to November 1, 2023. AP PECET round 2 seat allotment will be released on November 4. 

AP PECET Round 2 Counselling Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

AP PECET 2023 Counselling Round 2 Dates 

Candidates can check the table for the final phase counselling schedule of Andhra Pradesh PECET: 

Events 

Dates 

Last date for AP PECET counselling registration 

October 31, 2023 

Verification of certificates 

October 31 to November 1, 2023 

Web option entry 

October 31 to November 2, 2023  

Change of web options 

November 3, 2023 

AP PECET seat allotment result 

November 4, 2023

Reporting at the allotted colleges 

November 5 to 10, 2023

How to Register for AP PECET 2023 Counselling Round 2?

To register for final phase, candidates have to visit the official website: pecet-sche.aptonline.in/PECET. They can go through the steps to know how to register for the Andhra Pradesh PECET counselling: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: pecet-sche.aptonline.in/PECET

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link: Registration 

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen 

Step 4: Register by entering all the asked details 

Step 5: Login, fill in all the details, upload the documents and pay the registration fees

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout for future references 

Those registering for the Bachelor of Physical education (BPEd) and Undergraduate Diploma in Physical Education (UGDPEd) programmes have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000. However, candidates belonging to the SC and ST category will have to pay Rs 500. The fee payment gateway can be accessed by entering the hall ticket number.

Documents required for AP PECET 2023 Counselling 

The candidates will have to download their documents on the official website for verification. Check the list of documents: 

  • AP PECET rank card
  • AP PECET admit card
  • Passing certificate and marks of degree or intermediate level or equivalent examination
  • Transfer certificate
  • Class 10 marks sheet
  • Study Certificate giving the details of past seven years of study
  • Residence certificate for the preceding seven
  • Income certificate or white ration card
  • Aadhar Card or any government identity card
  • Category certificate, if applicable 

