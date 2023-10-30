AP SSC 2024 Exam Registration Begins for Regular Students at bse.ap.gov.in, Get Link To Apply Here

AP SSC 2024 Exam: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh, has started the registration for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam for regular students. Students or the respective headmasters can register for Manabadi AP SSC online at the official website: bse.ap.gov.in. To register for the AP SSC 2024, regular students have to provide their user ID and password, along with the required captcha code.

The official notification states, "It is hereby informed to all the Headmasters/Principals/Correspondents of all the High Schools in the State of Andhra Pradesh, presenting Regular/Private/OSSC Candidates for SSC Public Examinations, March/April - 2024 that the students data has to be fed online by using their respective User ID and Password provided by the O/o DGE in the website "www.bse.ap.gov.in" for the generation of Nominal Rolls."

How to Register for the AP SSC 2024 Board Exam?

The students' data has to be filled in online by using their respective user ID and password provided by the O/o DGE on the website: bse.ap.gov.in for the generation of nominal rolls.

Step 1: Go to the official website: bse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link: Online application of SSC Public Examination 2024 for Regular candidates only

Step 3: Enter the new school code under the user ID and password

Step 4: Select the previous year's roll number and details will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check the details, pay the registration fee and submit it

Step 6: Download the application form and save it for future references

Documents Required for AP SSC 2024 Registration

According to the official notice, the headmaster, principal, or correspondent must have the following scanned documents ready for uploading, adhering to the specified requirements as outlined in the user manual:

Photograph

Signature

Age Condonation Proceedings (issued by HM/DEO/DGE)

Permission copy of Second language Special English (11E)

PH certificate issued exclusively by the competent authority

What are the changes in the AP SSC Board Exam Pattern?

This time, the class 10 SSC board exam will not consider internal marks in the grading process. AP SSC will be conducted for a total of 100 marks, adhering to a 6-paper pattern. The subjects include: 1st language, 2nd language, 3rd language, Mathematics, General Science, and Social Studies, will each have a single paper, and each paper will carry a maximum of 100 marks. In the case of the first language, there are two papers. The composite paper 1, which is assessed for 70 marks, and paper 2, which is evaluated for 30 marks.

Also Read: CBSE Date Sheet 2024 Live: Class 10th, 12th Date Sheet To Be Out at cbse.gov.in