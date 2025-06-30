Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

AP POLYCET Web Options 2025: Application Window Opens for Ranks 1 to 50,000 at polycet.ap.gov.in, Check More Details Here

AP POLYCET 2025: The AP SBTET has released the AP Polytechnic CET 2025 Counselling web option entry link. Students who scored from rank 1 to 50000 can register themselves online at polycet.ap.gov.in till July 1, 2025.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Jun 30, 2025, 17:40 IST
AP POLYCET Counselling 2025 web option link ACTIVE, check here.
AP POLYCET Counselling 2025 web option link ACTIVE, check here.
Register for Result Updates

AP POLYCET 2025: The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) Andhra Pradesh has published the AP Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) 2025 Counselling web option entry link. Interested candidates, who scored within rank 1 to 50000 can visit the official website to register themselves online at polycet.ap.gov.in. The window to apply for web option counselling will close tomorrow, July 1, 2025

AP POLYCET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

The following table consists the important details related to AP POLYCET Counselling 2025: 

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

AP Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET)

Board name 

State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) Andhra Pradesh

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

polycet.ap.gov.in

Phase 1 web link last date 

July 1, 2025

AP POLYCET 2025 Important Dates 

Students can check the following list of important dates related to AP POLYCET 2025:

Event 

Date 

Phase 1 web link last date 

July 1, 2025

Phase 2 web link 

July 2, 2025

Phase 1 result date 

July 9, 2025

Edit window 

July 6, 2025

For latest education news, follow Jagran Josh.

Related Stories

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News