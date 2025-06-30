AP POLYCET Web Options 2025: Application Window Opens for Ranks 1 to 50,000 at polycet.ap.gov.in, Check More Details Here

AP POLYCET 2025: The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) Andhra Pradesh has published the AP Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) 2025 Counselling web option entry link. Interested candidates, who scored within rank 1 to 50000 can visit the official website to register themselves online at polycet.ap.gov.in. The window to apply for web option counselling will close tomorrow, July 1, 2025.

AP POLYCET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

The following table consists the important details related to AP POLYCET Counselling 2025: