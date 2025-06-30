AP POLYCET Web Options 2025: Application Window Opens for Ranks 1 to 50,000 at polycet.ap.gov.in, Check More Details Here

AP POLYCET 2025: The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) Andhra Pradesh has published the AP Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) 2025 Counselling web option entry link. Interested candidates, who scored within rank 1 to 50000 can visit the official website to register themselves online at polycet.ap.gov.in. The window to apply for web option counselling will close tomorrow, July 1, 2025.
AP POLYCET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
The following table consists the important details related to AP POLYCET Counselling 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
AP Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET)
|
Board name
|
State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) Andhra Pradesh
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
polycet.ap.gov.in
|
Phase 1 web link last date
|
July 1, 2025
AP POLYCET 2025 Important Dates
Students can check the following list of important dates related to AP POLYCET 2025:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Phase 1 web link last date
|
July 1, 2025
|
Phase 2 web link
|
July 2, 2025
|
Phase 1 result date
|
July 9, 2025
|
Edit window
|
July 6, 2025
For latest education news, follow Jagran Josh.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation