AP SSC Hall Ticket 2023 Releases at bse.ap.gov.in, Check AP 10 Exam Guidelines Here

AP SSC Hall Ticket 2023: Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) has issued the AP SSC hall tickets 2023 in online mode. Students can download their AP SSC 2023 hall tickets from the official website - bse.ap.gov.in. BSEAP has released the AP SSC hall ticket 2023 for regular as well as private students. They will have to use their login credentials to download AP Manabadi SSC hall tickets 2023.

Students will have to carry their AP SSC hall tickets to the respective exam centres or else, they will not be allowed to write the exam. As per media reports, over 8 lakh students have registered for the AP SSC examination this year. The AP SSC 2023 board exams will be conducted from April 3 to 18.

AP SSC Hall Tickets 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

AP SSC 2023 Dates

Events Dates AP SSC Hall Ticket March 14, 2023 AP SSC Class 10 Exam April 3 to 18, 2023

How To Download AP SSC Hall Ticket 2023?

Students can download their Manabadi SSC hall ticket 2023 from the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to download AP SSC hall ticket -

1st Step - Go to the official website of BSEAP - bse.ap.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on AP SSC Hall Tickets 2023.

3rd Step - A new login page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter the required details and submit the same.

5th Step - AP SSC 10 hall ticket 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

6th Step - Download the same and take a printout of the same.

Exam Guidelines Mentioned on AP SSC Hall Ticket 2023

Students must go through the guidelines mentioned on the AP Manabadi SSC admit card. Check below some of the important instructions -

Students must reach the exam centre on time.

They have to carry their AP SSC 10 admit card and school ID card to the exam centre.

They must not carry any electronic devices like mobile, calculators etc.

Students will not be allowed to leave the centre before AP SSC exam gets over.

