AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023 Expected Today, Get Direct Link Here

AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh is expected to announce the AP SSC supplementary exam results today, June 20, 2023. The results will be available on the official website bse.ap.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared for the supplementary exams can check their results through the result link provided on the official website.

This year AP board conducted the SSC class 10 supplementary exams from June 2 to 10, 2023. Students who failed to clear the exams in the first attempt were given the facility to apply for the supplementary exams and improve their scores. Those who qualify the supplementary exams will be eligible for further higher education admissions.

AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023 - (Available Soon)

AP SSC Result 2023 Date and Time

AP board class 10 supplementary results are expected to be announced today, June 20, 2023. The link for students to check their results will be available on the official website - bse.ap.gov.in. Candidates can also check the class 10 AP supplementary result through the link available here.

How to Check AP 10th Supplementary Result 2023

The Andhra Pradesh board class 10 supplementary exam results will be announced on the official website bse.ap.gov.in. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to check the supplementary results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP board

Step 2: Click on the SSC supplementary result link

Step 3: Enter the class 10 roll number in the result link provided

Step 4: Download the SSC supplementary results for further reference

This year Andhra Pradesh board announced the SSC exam results on May 6, 2023. According to the statistics released, the overall pass percentage for the class 10 students was 72.26%. A total of 6,64,152 students registered for the AP SSC exams out of which 6,09,081 appeared. The pass percentage of girls was 75.38 % and the pass percentage of boys was 69.27%

