APOSS Result 2022 Declared: AP Open School SSC, Inter Results Announced, Get APOSS marks memo link at apopenschool.ap.gov.in

APOSS SSC, Inter Results 2022 Declared: Finally, the APOSS SSC Result 2022 and AP Open School Inter Result 2022 have been announced today. As per the latest update, the Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS) has formally declared the APOSS 10th, 12th Results 2022 for SSC and Intermediate Class students at 11 AM in the morning. AP Open School Results 2022 were announced online and published as a digital scorecard on the official website - apopenschool.ap.gov.in. Class 10 and 12 students who have appeared for the AP Open School Exam held April-May 2022, can now check their individual result scorecards by entering their exam roll number on the website. To make this process even more simpler, a direct link to access the same has also been provided below:

Check APOSS SSC (Class 10) Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Check APOSS Inter (Class 12) Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

The APOSS Result 2022 declared today is for the annual board exam held by the Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS) for SSC and Intermediate Class students. The APOSS Board Exams were held from 27th April to 21st May 2022. Now, nearly a month after the conclusion of the APOSS Examination, the board has announced APOSS SSC, Inter Results 2022 today.

How to check APOSS SSC, Inter Results 2022 online?

To ensure the easy availability and accessibility of the APOSS Results 2022 for SSC and Intermediate Class students, the board has made the APOSS 10th, 12th Results 2022 available online through the official website. The APOSS SSC, Inter Results 2022 can be checked by students who have appeared for the exam by visiting - apopenschool.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, students will have to scroll to the Quick Links section, where they will find links for ‘Results Of SSC (APOSS) Public Examinations, April / May 2022’ and ‘Results Of Inter (APOSS) Public Examinations,May 2022’. After clicking on this link, students will be taken to a new page with input field for exam roll number. After entering the roll number, APOSS SSC, Inter Results 2022 will be showcased with subject-wise marks, total marks and result status.

