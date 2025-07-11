Assam CEE Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out Today; Check Schedule Details Here

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Assam, will release the first round seat allotment result for Assam CEE 2025 counselling today, June 11. Students who appeared for the exam and want to take admission into BTech courses in Assam engineering colleges can now check their seat allotment result online. To see your result, just visit the official DTE Assam website and log in with your details.

This result will help students know which college and course they got in the first round. Make sure to check it on time and follow the next steps for admission.

As per the schedule, students who got a seat in the first round of Assam CEE counselling must go to their allotted college before July 15, 2025. They need to carry their seat allotment letter and important documents.

At the college, the teachers will check all the documents. Once everything is okay, the student’s admission will be confirmed.