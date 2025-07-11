Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Assam CEE Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out Today; Check Schedule Details Here

DTE, Assam, has announced the first round seat allotment result for Assam CEE 2025 on June 11. Students can check their BTech seat allotment status online through the official website. Those allotted a seat must report to their assigned college by July 15 with required documents for verification. The full counselling and admission schedule for all three rounds has been released, including key dates for seat acceptance, document verification, and reporting.

Jul 11, 2025, 17:53 IST
Assam CEE Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result
The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Assam, will release the first round seat allotment result for Assam CEE 2025 counselling today, June 11. Students who appeared for the exam and want to take admission into BTech courses in Assam engineering colleges can now check their seat allotment result online. To see your result, just visit the official DTE Assam website and log in with your details.

This result will help students know which college and course they got in the first round. Make sure to check it on time and follow the next steps for admission.

As per the schedule, students who got a seat in the first round of Assam CEE counselling must go to their allotted college before July 15, 2025. They need to carry their seat allotment letter and important documents.

At the college, the teachers will check all the documents. Once everything is okay, the student’s admission will be confirmed.

Assam CEE BTech 2025 Admission Schedule

Check the important dates for Assam CEE BTech 2025 counselling and admission process below.

Event

Dates

Round 1 Seat Acceptance

July 11 to 13

Document Verification (Round 1)

July 14 to 15

Submission of Admission Report & Vacancy List to DTE (Round 1)

July 14 to 15

Display of Vacancy List After Round 1 Online Counselling

July 18 to 19

Round 2 Seat Allotment

July 24

Round 2 Seat Acceptance

July 24 to 26

Document Verification (Round 2)

July 25 to 29

Submission of Admission Report & Vacancy List to DTE (Round 2)

July 25 to 29

Withdrawal of Seat (10% fee retained, rest refunded)

On or before July 29

Round 3 Seat Allotment

August 4

Round 3 Seat Acceptance

August 4 to 5

College Reporting (Round 3)

August 4 to 6

Seat Cancellation

August 8

