Assam CEE Result 2023 Announced at astu.ac.in, Know How to Download Scorecard Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Assam CEE 2023: The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has announced the results for Assam Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) exam on June 3, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Assam CEE exam can check and download their results from the official website- astu.ac.in.

To check their results, candidates are required to enter the necessary login details such as application number and password in the result login window to get their respective scorecards. The examination authority conducted the Assam CEE 2023 exam on May 28. Candidates can click on the direct link provided below to download their results.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Assam CEE 2023 Result - Direct Link (Click Here)

The Assam State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced the Assam CEE 2023 toppers' name and congratulated the students by sharing a Tweet on his official Twitter handle.

Check the official Tweet below:

Congratulations. CEE results are out. Top 10 rank holders are—

1.Kirtiman Sarma

2.Irfan Hussain

3.Nilarnab Sutradhar

4.Rupangkan Mazumdar

5.Abhigyan Sharma

6.Dhyann Olemmyan

7.Pranjal Bhattacharjee

8.Priyank Atri

9.Monoj Debnath

10.Nilabh Sarmah



Candidates can get their Rank… CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) June 3, 2023