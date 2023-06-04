Assam CEE Result 2023 Announced at astu.ac.in, Know How to Download Scorecard Here

Assam CEE 2023: The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has announced the results for Assam Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) exam on June 3, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Assam CEE exam can check and download their results from the official website- astu.ac.in.
To check their results, candidates are required to enter the necessary login details such as application number and password in the result login window to get their respective scorecards. The examination authority conducted the Assam CEE 2023 exam on May 28. Candidates can click on the direct link provided below to download their results.
Assam CEE 2023 Result - Direct Link (Click Here)
The Assam State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced the Assam CEE 2023 toppers' name and congratulated the students by sharing a Tweet on his official Twitter handle.
Check the official Tweet below:
Congratulations. CEE results are out. Top 10 rank holders are—
1.Kirtiman Sarma
2.Irfan Hussain
3.Nilarnab Sutradhar
4.Rupangkan Mazumdar
5.Abhigyan Sharma
6.Dhyann Olemmyan
7.Pranjal Bhattacharjee
8.Priyank Atri
9.Monoj Debnath
10.Nilabh Sarmah
Candidates can get their Rank…
Along with the announcement of the results, the examination authority also released the name of the top 10 rank holders. Candidates can check the table given below:
How to check Assam CEE Result 2023 result online?
Those candidates who have given the Assam CEE entrance exam to get admission into undergraduate programmes offered by the university can follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download the results.
Step 1: Visit the official website of ASTU- astu.ac.in
Step 2: Now, click on the download CEE 2023 rank card link available on the homepage
Step 3: A new result login window will appear on the screen
Step 4: Enter all the required credentials such as application number and password
Step 5: Click on the submit button to proceed further
Step 6: The Assam CEE result 2023 will be displayed on the screen
Step 7: Go through the details mentioned on the Assam CEE scorecard 2023 and download it for future reference
