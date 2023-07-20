ATMA 2023 Admit Card Releasing Today at 5 PM; Exam on July 23

ATMA 2023 Admit Card: AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) admit card link for the July session will be activated today: July 20, 2023, at 5:00 PM. Candidates who are going to appear in the exam must download the hall ticket on the official website: atmaaims.com by entering the login credentials.
According to the official schedule, the Association of Indian Management Schools, AIMS will conduct ATMA 2023 on July 23. Candidates are required to carry their hall tickets to the examination hall. Otherwise, they shall not be granted entry inside. Further, ATMA result 2023 will be declared on July 28, 2023.
ATMA 2023 Admit Card- Direct Link (Available Now)
The direct link to download the hall ticket is mentioned below:
ATMA Admit Card 2023 Official Link
How to Download ATMA 2023 Admit Card?
Registered candidates can access the hall ticket by following the steps below:
Step 1: Visit the official website: atmaaims.com
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the candidate login tab
Step 3: Enter PID, password and then submit
Step 4: The hall ticket will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference
Details Mentioned on ATMA 2023 Admit Card
The hall ticket will carry mandatory information such as:
- Candidate’s Name
- Photograph and signature
- Roll number
- Time slot
- Important Instructions
ATMA 2023 Exam Pattern
Candidates must be familiar with the exam pattern before appearing for the test. Check below:
Type of questions
MCQs
Exam duration
180 minutes (3 hours)
Exam mode
Online
Sections
Six -
Marking scheme
