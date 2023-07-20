ATMA 2023 Admit Card Releasing Today at 5 PM; Exam on July 23

ATMA 2023 Admit Card: AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) admit card link for the July session will be activated today: July 20, 2023, at 5:00 PM. Candidates who are going to appear in the exam must download the hall ticket on the official website: atmaaims.com by entering the login credentials.

According to the official schedule, the Association of Indian Management Schools, AIMS will conduct ATMA 2023 on July 23. Candidates are required to carry their hall tickets to the examination hall. Otherwise, they shall not be granted entry inside. Further, ATMA result 2023 will be declared on July 28, 2023.

ATMA 2023 Admit Card- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to download the hall ticket is mentioned below:

ATMA Admit Card 2023 Official Link Click Here

How to Download ATMA 2023 Admit Card?

Registered candidates can access the hall ticket by following the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: atmaaims.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the candidate login tab

Step 3: Enter PID, password and then submit

Step 4: The hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference

Details Mentioned on ATMA 2023 Admit Card

The hall ticket will carry mandatory information such as:

Candidate’s Name

Photograph and signature

Roll number

Time slot

Important Instructions

ATMA 2023 Exam Pattern

Candidates must be familiar with the exam pattern before appearing for the test. Check below:

Type of questions MCQs Exam duration 180 minutes (3 hours) Exam mode Online Sections Six - Analytical Reasoning Skills - I

Analytical Reasoning Skills - II

Verbal Skills - I

Verbal Skills - II

Quantitative Skills - I

Quantitative Skills - II Marking scheme One mark for every correct answer

No negative marking

