ATMA May 2022 Session Results Declared, Get Direct Link Here

ATMA May 2022 Results: The Association of Indian Management Schools has announced the Results of ATMA May 2022 session. Candidates who have appeared for the AIMS ATMA 2022 exams conducted on May 29, 2022 can visit the candidate login link to check the results. ATMA May 2022 was conducted in the computer based mode for the admissions to MBA, PGDM, MCA, PGDBA programmes offered in the participating institutions.

Candidates can check the ATMA 2022 May session results on the official website. To check the AIMS ATMA 2022 results students are required to visit the official website and enter the exam name, PID and Password in the Candidate Login. Candidates can visit the official website - atmaaims.com to check the results.

AIMS ATMA 2022 Result

ATMA May 2022 Results: Steps to check

The AIMS ATMA 2022 will contain details such as the name and roll number of the students, name of the exams, marks secured in the exams, total marks and the qualifying status of the candidates. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the AIMS ATMA 2022 results.

Step 1: Visit the official websiteor click on the link atmaaims.com

Step 2: Click on the“Candidate login” link on the homepage

Step 3: Select the exam from the dropdown box

Step 4: Enter the ATMA PID and password and the required captcha code

Step 5: Click on the “Login” button

Step 6: Download the AIMS ATMA 2022 Results for further reference