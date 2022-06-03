Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    ATMA May 2022 Session Results Declared, Get Direct Link Here

    The Association of Indian Management Schools has announced the Results of ATMA May 2022 session. Students who have appeared for the exams can check the ATMA May 2022 results through the link provided here. 

    Updated: Jun 3, 2022 14:41 IST
    ATMA May 2022 Results
    ATMA May 2022 Results

    ATMA May 2022 Results: The Association of Indian Management Schools has announced the Results of ATMA May 2022 session. Candidates who have appeared for the AIMS ATMA 2022 exams conducted on May 29, 2022 can visit the candidate login link to check the results. ATMA May 2022 was conducted in the computer based mode for the admissions to MBA, PGDM, MCA, PGDBA programmes offered in the participating institutions.

    Candidates can check the ATMA 2022 May session results on the official website. To check the AIMS ATMA 2022 results students are required to visit the official website and enter the exam name, PID and Password in the Candidate Login. Candidates can visit the official website - atmaaims.com to check the results. 

    AIMS ATMA 2022 Result 

    ATMA May 2022 Results: Steps to check

    The AIMS ATMA 2022 will contain details such as the name and roll number of the students, name of the exams, marks secured in the exams, total marks and the qualifying status of the candidates. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the AIMS ATMA 2022 results. 

    Step 1: Visit the official websiteor click on the link atmaaims.com

    Step 2: Click on the“Candidate login” link on the homepage

    Step 3: Select the exam from the dropdown box

    Step 4: Enter the ATMA PID and password and the required captcha code

    Step 5: Click on the “Login” button

    Step 6: Download the AIMS ATMA 2022 Results for further reference

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Register for Education News
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories